A much-needed bye week has finally arrived for the Florida State Seminoles, and I can’t think of a better time to take stock of the 2023 recruiting class. The Seminoles currently hold 16 prep commitments and one transfer commitment for Tribe 23 and as of this writing, are ranked 16th nationally and 3rd in the ACC behind Clemson and Miami (FL). It’s important to note that of the 15 schools currently ranked ahead of FSU, only one has the same number of commitments (Miami FL). Every other school has between 19 and 23 commitments.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO