Florida State quarterback commit takes unofficial visit to Penn State
There's no reason for Seminole fans to panic just yet.
Georgia Tech starting quarterback injured ahead of matchup with Florida State
There's no guarantee the Yellow Jackets will have their starter available against the Seminoles.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State of Recruiting: Midseason Checkpoint
A much-needed bye week has finally arrived for the Florida State Seminoles, and I can’t think of a better time to take stock of the 2023 recruiting class. The Seminoles currently hold 16 prep commitments and one transfer commitment for Tribe 23 and as of this writing, are ranked 16th nationally and 3rd in the ACC behind Clemson and Miami (FL). It’s important to note that of the 15 schools currently ranked ahead of FSU, only one has the same number of commitments (Miami FL). Every other school has between 19 and 23 commitments.
FSU coach Mike Norvell checks in on elite RB prospect via helicopter
Florida State coaches are making the rounds these next few days to see a variety of recruits during the bye week. A top priority for the Seminoles is Orlando running back Cedric Baxter, and FSU coach Mike Norvell made sure to leave an impression on the four-star recruit as he arrived for his visit via a helicopter.
FSU offers 2025 QB Luke Nickel
Florida State offered Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton sophomore quarterback Luke Nickel on Friday afternoon. Nickel mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, among others, when sharing news of the offer. Tokarz was by his school on Friday. The two parties were able to speak via the phone.
Florida State offers highly-sought after JUCO offensive lineman
The massive offensive lineman has reported nearly 40 offers.
Pair of Louisiana prospects offered by FSU on Thursday
A pair of Louisiana prospects were offered by Florida State on Thursday as area recruiter David Johnson worked his way around the state. FSU offered New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross three-star 2024 wide receiver Koby Young. Young is ranked as the No. 88 wide receiver in the nation for the 2024 class by 247Sports.com. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver is approaching double-digit offers. Alabama also offered on Thursday. The lone prediction on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball is for LSU, who has already offered.
Tallahassee, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Niceville HS football team will have a game with Leon High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Arnold High School football team will have a game with Lincoln High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Sneads, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Franklin County High School football team will have a game with Sneads High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
WCTV
WCTV Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights (10/21)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Game of the Night between Thomas Co. Cent. and Houston Co. Battle for the Banner. North Florida Christian...
wtxl.com
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: North Florida Christian vs. Wakulla
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The North Florida Christian football team is on a roll, sitting at 8-0 on the year, while down in Crawfordville, Wakulla is 7-1. There are two teams that are ready for big postseasons, and they have a good test coming this Friday night when they face each other.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 10
MOULTRIE, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 10/21. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14. Crisp County 52, Columbus 10. Carver 35, Monroe 19. Northside (Warner Robins) 23, Lee County 20. Stay tuned for...
thefamuanonline.com
FSU comes to life during Market Wednesday
Market Wednesday is a lively and versatile mid-day gathering hosted ever week on. Florida State University’s campus. Upon arrival at the Oglesby Student union, you will be greeted by a variety of different. vendors, clubs and organizations. It’s an event feels like there is something for. everybody to...
FAMU law student is ‘beyond grateful’ after winning $10,000 scholarship
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law has awarded the Joel Stern Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Pipeline Scholarship to second-year student Rachel Smith. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It has been a challenging year for me,” said Smith. “This award is...
famunews.com
FAMU Homecoming 2022 “The Experience” Kicks Off This Weekend
Florida A&M University (FAMU) 2022 Homecoming “The Experience” kicks off this weekend, with a drive-in movie on Saturday and a gospel experience and Coronation Ball on Sunday. Among the highlights of the nine days of festivities will be two days of live broadcasts of Good Morning America (GMA)...
WALB 10
Game of the Week: Irwin County @ Brooks County
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s game of the week is arguably the game of the year based on their previous battles. Brooks County will host Irwin County, two teams who met in the state championship two consecutive years. The trojans were the last team standing in the most...
Team working to land spacecraft in Tallahassee area
As Florida’s “space coast” sends rocket after rocket into orbit, a team in Florida’s Capital City is working to launch a new initiative of their own.
WCTV
‘I was really shocked:’ family of Tallahassee stabbing victim visits crime scene
Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing. Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
famunews.com
FAMU SJGC Celebrates “40 Years Leading the Way” During Grads Are Back
As Florida A&M University hosts homecoming festivities, the FAMU School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (SJGC) returns with its annual hallmark event, “Grads are Back” to celebrate its 40th anniversary. This year’s all-day celebration, “40 Years Leading the Way,” will be held 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, October 27.
