Tomahawk Nation

Florida State of Recruiting: Midseason Checkpoint

A much-needed bye week has finally arrived for the Florida State Seminoles, and I can’t think of a better time to take stock of the 2023 recruiting class. The Seminoles currently hold 16 prep commitments and one transfer commitment for Tribe 23 and as of this writing, are ranked 16th nationally and 3rd in the ACC behind Clemson and Miami (FL). It’s important to note that of the 15 schools currently ranked ahead of FSU, only one has the same number of commitments (Miami FL). Every other school has between 19 and 23 commitments.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers 2025 QB Luke Nickel

Florida State offered Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton sophomore quarterback Luke Nickel on Friday afternoon. Nickel mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, among others, when sharing news of the offer. Tokarz was by his school on Friday. The two parties were able to speak via the phone.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Pair of Louisiana prospects offered by FSU on Thursday

A pair of Louisiana prospects were offered by Florida State on Thursday as area recruiter David Johnson worked his way around the state. FSU offered New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross three-star 2024 wide receiver Koby Young. Young is ranked as the No. 88 wide receiver in the nation for the 2024 class by 247Sports.com. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver is approaching double-digit offers. Alabama also offered on Thursday. The lone prediction on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball is for LSU, who has already offered.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Football PRO

Sneads, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Franklin County High School football team will have a game with Sneads High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
SNEADS, FL
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 10

MOULTRIE, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 10/21. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14. Crisp County 52, Columbus 10. Carver 35, Monroe 19. Northside (Warner Robins) 23, Lee County 20. Stay tuned for...
MOULTRIE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

FSU comes to life during Market Wednesday

Market Wednesday is a lively and versatile mid-day gathering hosted ever week on. Florida State University’s campus. Upon arrival at the Oglesby Student union, you will be greeted by a variety of different. vendors, clubs and organizations. It’s an event feels like there is something for. everybody to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Homecoming 2022 “The Experience” Kicks Off This Weekend

Florida A&M University (FAMU) 2022 Homecoming “The Experience” kicks off this weekend, with a drive-in movie on Saturday and a gospel experience and Coronation Ball on Sunday. Among the highlights of the nine days of festivities will be two days of live broadcasts of Good Morning America (GMA)...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Game of the Week: Irwin County @ Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s game of the week is arguably the game of the year based on their previous battles. Brooks County will host Irwin County, two teams who met in the state championship two consecutive years. The trojans were the last team standing in the most...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
famunews.com

FAMU SJGC Celebrates “40 Years Leading the Way” During Grads Are Back

As Florida A&M University hosts homecoming festivities, the FAMU School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (SJGC) returns with its annual hallmark event, “Grads are Back” to celebrate its 40th anniversary. This year’s all-day celebration, “40 Years Leading the Way,” will be held 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, October 27.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

