ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwood, PA

Rockwood, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Rockwood.

The Meyersdale Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Rockwood Area High School on October 20, 2022, 13:30:00.

Meyersdale Area High School
Rockwood Area High School
October 20, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Girls Volleyball

The Meyersdale Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Rockwood Area High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Meyersdale Area High School
Rockwood Area High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Meyersdale Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Rockwood Area High School on October 20, 2022, 16:15:00.

Meyersdale Area High School
Rockwood Area High School
October 20, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westmorelandsports.com

Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - Week Eight

Plum 34 Hempfield Area 21 (PLUM: 4-5; HA: 5-4) LISTEN BROADCAST. Three interceptions and two turnovers on downs loomed large for Hempfield Area’s offense, as the Spartans fell on the road to Plum 34-21 in a Class 5A Big East contest. The Hempfield Area rushing attack was the bright spot, as Gino Caesar compiled 35 carries for 169 yards, while Eli Binakonsky had 11 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns. QB Keiran Lippmann hit on 14-of-24 passes for 147 yards and a TD, but had three picks. Ian Tuffs caught four passes for 60 yards, while Daniel Katonka added five grabs for 45 yards in the setback that eliminated Hempfield Area from playoff contention. Eryck Moore-Watkins posted three rushing scores in leading the Mustangs.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKeesport rolls over Latrobe, but Wildcats clinch playoffs

There was good news and bad news for Latrobe’s football team Friday night. The bad news came first: The Wildcats were thumped by No. 2 McKeesport, 54-14, in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference finale at Memorial Stadium. The good news, which softened the blow some: Latrobe is headed...
LATROBE, PA
WTAJ

82nd Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Fun acts and sweet treats are available this weekend at the 82nd annual Jaffa Shrine Circus in Altoona. The annual show will feature traditional fun acts. They’ll also be joined by acts that were featured on America’s Got Talent. These acts include a new human cannonball, the Puppy Pals, the Official Flyers […]
ALTOONA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Weapon found on student inside Canon-McMillan High School

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School was removed by police after a weapon was discovered on them Friday morning. According to a letter sent to district families, the North Strabane Township Police Department and administration members were able to remove the student from the classroom without incident.
CANONSBURG, PA
wvexplorer.com

Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
MONONGAHELA, PA
wtae.com

Trick-or-treat times in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Here are the trick-or-treat times in communities throughout Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania on Halloween. Scroll down to see the full list of trick-or-treat times. Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31. If your neighborhood is missing from the list or there has been a change to the time or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Retired Preston County K-9 dies

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Go Ape closing in North Park

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13.   "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Putting the sun in Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Our beautiful weekend continues for Sunday with only a couple of high clouds to worry about. We keep the sunshine and warm temperatures through Tuesday. Our next cold front gets here Wednesday to bring a couple of showers and knock temperatures back to seasonal readings heading into Halloween weekend. After Wednesday, there isn't another good rain chance through at least next weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 21-23

Art After Dark is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. The 21-and-over happy hour will feature seasonal beers from local breweries, craft cocktails, hot dog bar and Oktoberfest-themed light bites, pumpkin carver Brendan Conaway, a gallery ghost hunt with Stage Right, multi-genre instrumental music by Trio724, raffles and photo opportunities.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park in Monroeville plans grand opening

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park is celebrating its first Pennsylvania grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Westmoreland Regional Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at 360 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville. An open house follows until 8. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided. A tour of...
MONROEVILLE, PA
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy