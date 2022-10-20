ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Indian Valley takes care of Cambridge in three-set sweep in D-II sectional final tilt

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

MORRISTOWN − Following a thrilling five-set victory over Martins Ferry on Monday, No. 12 seed Cambridge High didn't have any magic left and absorbed a 25-15, 25-22, and 25-13 setback to No. 9 seed Indian Valley on Wednesday in the Division II sectional finals at Union Local High School.

A sluggish first set, in which the Lady Braves led from start to finish for the 25-15 win proved to be to large an obstacle to overcome for the Lady Bobcats.

"This group struggles to play with emotion," CHS head coach Alexa Beskid offered. "So it's hard to generate any energy or get a run going, Volleyball is a game of energy and just battling and playing with lots of emotion helps to generate that energy."

"That's just something we have struggled with all year, we have talked about it. But it hasn't quite sunk in yet," Beskid added. "And playing with emotion is especially important we you advance into the second round of the tournament like we did. Your opponent gets tougher each round, just like tonight we us playing a good Indian Valley team."

But to their credit, the Lady Bobcats did muster a solid effort in the second set in an attempt to get back into the match.

Indian Valley started strong again to open the second set, grabbing a quick 4-1 advantage but Cambridge had an answer this time.

Senior Ryan Dunning hammered a kill to stop the IV run at 4-2, followed by back-to-back points from junior Abby Mann and the Lady 'Cats pulled even at 4-4.

The Lady Braves regained the lead at 9-6, before Cambridge reeled off three straight points from junior Kaitlyn Biddle to give the Lady Bobcats their first lead of the night at 10-9.

The two squads battled back and forth, with the Lady Braves taking a 16-14 lead when CHS put together their best run of the night.

Senior Kylie Taylor, the hero of Monday's thrilling sectional win with her 15 consecutive points to close out the fifth and deciding set, came through again for her team.

Taylor collected four consecutive points with a little help from her friends in Mann, Dunning and senior Anna Hill who each came up with kills during the run that put the Lady Bobcats out in front at 16-14.

The two teams continued to tussle down the stretch, with ties at 16,18,19, 21 and finally at 22-22. At this point, the Lady Braves were able to close out the 25-22 win with senior Avery Depriest serving out the final three game winning points.

Cambridge didn't have much left in the tank for the third set, following Monday's marathon match and dropped a 25-13 decision to close out the year at 9-14.

Dunning finished with a 6/7 serving effort, with 10 kills, 11 digs, and one block, while Taylor was 10/11 serving, along with seven kills, five digs, and one block. Mann was 6/7 serving with one ace, eight kills, three digs and Biddle added 11/11 serving with one ace, six digs, and 13 assists. Hill finished with a perfect 11/11 serving performance, two kills, one dig, junior Jaedyn Lallithan was 6/6 serving, with three digs and junior Gabby Oliver collected eight digs.

"We just have to pick up the pieces and learn from our mistakes this year and take that with us into next season," Beskid stated. "We just need to continue to learn and correct our mistakes, and get to work in the off-season."

Next year's squad will be missing some valuable pieces with Dunning, Taylor and Hill all playing their final volleyball games in their Cambridge careers. Senior Xylvia Francis was also on the bench, after suffering a season-ending injury.

"Thanks to our seniors for their time and commitment to the program," Beskid said. "Wonderful young ladies that will be missed. We wish them luck as they head off to the rest of their senior year. We are grateful for the time we have had to coach them.

"Ryan Dunning and Kylie Taylor just did a great job of leading us this year," Beskid explained. "They really carried us all year and they will be hard to replace next season."

Division II Sectional Volleyball

John Glenn defeats Carrollton 25-7, 25-18, 24-26, 25-10

EAST LIVERPOOL − Emma Dolan totaled 11 kills, six digs, three aces and two blocks and Emma Briggs added 10 kills, 12 digs and three aces, as the ninth-seeded Lady Muskies (13-10) topped the seventh seeded Lady Warriors in a Division II sectional final.

Hannah DeMattio finished with nine kills and four blocks, Lauren Blair had 39 assists, two aces and 12 digs, Aleea Musselman six kills, four aces, 14 digs and two blocks, Kara Fields had six kills, two digs and five blocks and Sarah Wayne had 10 digs and two aces for the winners, who will face East Liverpool in the district tournament.

Division II Girls Sectional Soccer

John Glenn 14, Morgan 0

NEW CONCORD − Marina Nicolozakes, Riley Zamensky and Ashlyn Rowe each scored twice, as the fourth-seeded Lady Muskies (10-4-4) routed the 19th-seeded Raiders in a Division II sectional final.

Gwyn Lemon, Bella Eubanks, Isy Bronner, Grace Fields, Jillian Sowers, Kira Kaiser, Avery Vasko and Becca Spohn also had goals, while Eubanks had three assists, Zamensky, Nicolozakes and Kaiser chipped in two assists apiece and Bronner and Estelle Matheney added assists.

Faith Lemon and Bean Sowers combined for the shutout, as Morgan did not take a shot on goal, while Kennedy Mayle made 18 saves on 32 shots for the Lady Raiders (0-15).

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Indian Valley takes care of Cambridge in three-set sweep in D-II sectional final tilt

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Central Drops First At Beaver

EAST LIVERPOOL,OHIO (WTRF) -Wheeling Central dropped their first of the season Friday night at Beaver Local 49-35. The Maroon Knights are now 7-1 and visit Berkeley Springs next week. The Beavers finish the regular season at 8-2 are headed to the Ohio playoffs next week.
WHEELING, WV
westliberty.edu

WLU Crowns Homecoming Royalty at West Family Stadium

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2022— West Liberty University students selected Olivia Miller and Gregory Geis, as Homecoming Queen and King 2022 at West Family Stadium today during a football game that included tailgating, alumni gatherings and family friendly events on a perfect fall day. The crowning ceremony took...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WHIZ

Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

The Tornadoes finish the season 8-2 and will be in the state playoffs for the first time since 2009. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.
ZANESVILLE, OH
High School Football PRO

Beaver, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Beaver Local High School football team will have a game with Wheeling Central Catholic High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WTRF- 7News

SPARKY Is A Big Red

MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire won the annual battle between the Big Reds and Martins Ferry 39-8 at Purple Rider Stadium. The Big Reds take the SPARKY trophy home with them as they improve to 6-4 and they will host a playoff game next week. Martins Ferry finishes the season at 4-6.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Park Cages Bruins

WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park scored 42 unanswered points Friday to run away with a 56-20 win over Brooke. The Bruins led 20-14 in the second quarter before the Patriots went on their run. Park junior receiver Mykel Davis had four touchdown catches in the game. Park improves to 6-2 and will visit Parkersburg South […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Shamrocks beat the Jets and claim the milk bucket

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Not only were the Shamrocks battling for the milk bucket, but they were also looking for their first 10-0 season since 2006. Both teams already knew they will be playing next week in the postseason.  The Shamrocks hosted the Union Local Jets for their annual backyard showdown. The Jets got on […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH

Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia University Medicine and Wheeling officials to make major economic development announcement at former OVMC

WVU Medicine along with the City of Wheeling and Ohio County officials plan to make a major economic development announcement on Friday. In a press release, it says that officials from the WVU Health System, the City of Wheeling, and the Ohio County Commission will make a major announcement that will positively transform the delivery […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Harvest Festival to celebrate local food and fall traditions

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s time to get together and celebrate fall in the Friendly City!  Grow Ohio Valley is making the final preparations for its Harvest Festival this Saturday.  They’ve got a little something for everyone with a full day of local food, music and even games for the kids. Of course, you can’t forget […]
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County sobriety checkpoint scheduled

A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled in Brooke County by the West Virginia State Police. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 2 near the Division of Highways in Wellsburg on October 26 from 6:00 PM until 12:00 am. The State police said if anyone is inconvenienced, they can take an alternate route. The alternate routes […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor coming to Belmont County

Sensei Ron Thomas, Bobby Brown from the movie The Karate Kid, and the tv show Cobra Kai will be coming to Belmont County this weekend. Thomas will be visiting the Taylor Martial Arts Academy in St.Clairsville on October 22 from 9 AM- 2 PM. Not only will Thomas be available for a photo and autograph […]
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy