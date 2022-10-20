ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

06-18-24-27-45, Xtra: 2

(six, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-five; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $424,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

