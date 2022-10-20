Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Florida motorists receive $4.3M in toll breaks in September through SunPass Savings program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation reported Thursday that 361,000 SunPass users saved $4.3 million in September under a discount offered to frequent users of toll roads. Introduced in late August and started on Sept. 1, the six-month discount period provided an average of a little more than...
wogx.com
Florida voter fraud arrests: Confusion over felon voter rights law
You may have seen the now-viral video going around this week. It shows several people being arrested in Tampa, accused of voter fraud. Those arrested were convicted felons who apparently thought they were allowed to vote when they cast their ballots.
wogx.com
2 men accused in Florida crime spree spanning 8 counties at Lowe's Home Improvement stores
Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after the duo allegedly visited several Lowe's Home Improvement stores throughout Florida, stealing more than $47,000 worth of items. Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero were arrested on Thursday after an investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)...
wogx.com
Teacher accidentally sets off panic alarm at Central Florida middle school
A scare at a local middle school put some parents on edge. A panic alarm was briefly set off at Greenwood Lakes Middle School putting the school into a lockdown.
wogx.com
How will La Niña affect Florida during winter 2022-23?
With Florida experiencing its coldest temperatures in months this week, this winter-like weather may have many wondering how bad winter will be during this upcoming 2022-23 season. Meterologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) believe there is a 75% chance of La Niña for the 2022-23 winter season — but...
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Beautiful stretch of weather continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 63 degrees. Rain: 20% (Coastal Shower) Our pleasant weather pattern will continue tonight into Sunday with mostly clear skies and cool overnight temperatures. While not as cold as previous nights, expect lows in the low to mid 60s aside from north-central spots in the 50s.
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Cool start kicks off picture perfect weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Today's high: 78 degrees | Rain: NONE. Main weather concerns: We have a fabulous weekend ahead with afternoon highs in the mid to high-70s across the area and mostly sunny skies. Rain chances are through at least the end of the weekend. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s near Orlando and the surrounding areas.
