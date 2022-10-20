ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

How will La Niña affect Florida during winter 2022-23?

With Florida experiencing its coldest temperatures in months this week, this winter-like weather may have many wondering how bad winter will be during this upcoming 2022-23 season. Meterologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) believe there is a 75% chance of La Niña for the 2022-23 winter season — but...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy