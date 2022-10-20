WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily Game
5-2-9
(five, two, nine)
Hit 5
09-13-16-19-21
(nine, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $455,000
Keno
03-04-06-07-13-18-22-27-28-43-45-46-50-62-68-70-71-72-78-80
(three, four, six, seven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-eight, eighty)
Lotto
31-32-33-36-42-49
(thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1,800,000
Match 4
02-03-04-21
(two, three, four, twenty-one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000
Powerball
06-08-15-27-42, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(six, eight, fifteen, twenty-seven, forty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000,000
