ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Florida deaths from Hurricane Ian reach 114, FDLE reports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Medical examiners have confirmed 114 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with nearly half of them in Lee County, according to information released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The 114 death total was up from 112 on Thursday. Lee County, where the Category 4 storm made...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy