Read full article on original website
Related
wogx.com
2 men accused in Florida crime spree spanning 8 counties at Lowe's Home Improvement stores
Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after the duo allegedly visited several Lowe's Home Improvement stores throughout Florida, stealing more than $47,000 worth of items. Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero were arrested on Thursday after an investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)...
wogx.com
Florida motorists receive $4.3M in toll breaks in September through SunPass Savings program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation reported Thursday that 361,000 SunPass users saved $4.3 million in September under a discount offered to frequent users of toll roads. Introduced in late August and started on Sept. 1, the six-month discount period provided an average of a little more than...
wogx.com
Florida deaths from Hurricane Ian reach 114, FDLE reports
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Medical examiners have confirmed 114 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with nearly half of them in Lee County, according to information released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The 114 death total was up from 112 on Thursday. Lee County, where the Category 4 storm made...
wogx.com
DeSantis calls for special session to provide property tax relief for Hurricane Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he plans to call a special legislative session to provide property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian, with the session possibly addressing property-insurance issues. DeSantis also said he planned to issue an executive order that would delay tax-payment deadlines in...
wogx.com
Teacher accidentally sets off panic alarm at Central Florida middle school
A scare at a local middle school put some parents on edge. A panic alarm was briefly set off at Greenwood Lakes Middle School putting the school into a lockdown.
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Beautiful stretch of weather continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 63 degrees. Rain: 20% (Coastal Shower) Our pleasant weather pattern will continue tonight into Sunday with mostly clear skies and cool overnight temperatures. While not as cold as previous nights, expect lows in the low to mid 60s aside from north-central spots in the 50s.
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Cool start kicks off picture perfect weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Today's high: 78 degrees | Rain: NONE. Main weather concerns: We have a fabulous weekend ahead with afternoon highs in the mid to high-70s across the area and mostly sunny skies. Rain chances are through at least the end of the weekend. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s near Orlando and the surrounding areas.
Comments / 0