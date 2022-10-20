Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:
09-13-16-19-21
(nine, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $455,000
