Philadelphia, NY

Golf Digest

Fan tells Russell Westbrook that he sucks, Westbrook says to 'say that to my face,' fan says that to his face

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-2. This means that they’ve played two games and lost two games. That’s ... not good. Somehow everything surrounding the games is even worse. The team has negative 3-point shooting, Anthony Davis is already banged up and Russell Westbrook has a better chance of having a fan yell at him than making a bucket.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: "We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team."

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul

Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Unloads On Lakers' Management

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting an ear full from former NBA star Charles Barkley. His analysis of the Lakers management isn’t good, as he unloaded on them. So what is the former NBA star saying about the Lakers management that’s so bad?. Barkley Isn’t Happy With Players...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: "I saw your mistake yesterday" - Azarenka teases umpire Cicak leaving Keys in tears

Before the Keys-Azarenka match, a hilarious situation occurred that made Madison Keys burst out laughing. Conflicts between tennis players and umpires frequently make the news but there is no need to question who was right in this news story involving a player and umpire. There was no clashing this time but only a few humorous jokes spoken.
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic leads Mavs in record-breaking rout

Luka Doncic single-handedly outscored the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter en route to a game-high, 32-point performance that propelled the host Dallas Mavericks to a 137-96 thrashing Saturday night. Successfully rebounding from a 107-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Opening Night, the Mavericks ran up the largest...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Mike Francesa: Yankees 'sound like losers' after ALCS loss to Astros

"[Bregman] hit it 91 mph," Severino said of the game-deciding homer. "That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. And Judge hit it 106 [mph], and it didn’t go out. They got lucky." Francesa lamented New York's offensive woes during the postgame edition of his BetRivers podcast. "The...

