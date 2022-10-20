Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Golf Digest
Fan tells Russell Westbrook that he sucks, Westbrook says to ‘say that to my face,’ fan says that to his face
The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-2. This means that they’ve played two games and lost two games. That’s ... not good. Somehow everything surrounding the games is even worse. The team has negative 3-point shooting, Anthony Davis is already banged up and Russell Westbrook has a better chance of having a fan yell at him than making a bucket.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Yardbarker
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
After only two games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in trade rumors once again. The Purple and Gold have lost against two big rivals, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, but fans are still unhappy about the team's performance, especially from Russell Westbrook.
Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."
Charles Barkley gets trolled by Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson during a recent episode of Inside the NBA show.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Sends A Bold Message To Lakers Fans: ''We're Going To The Playoffs''
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best of starts to their NBA season. With a blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors and a close defeat against city rivals Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers are 0-2 in the first two games of the season. Much of their issues in...
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
Watch: Lakers fan yells 'You suck a--' at Russell Westbrook, leads to confrontation
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a lousy outing this week against the Los Angeles Clippers, managing only two points in a 103-97 loss. Following the final buzzer, Westbrook confronted a Lakers fan who had shouted something nasty at the nine-time All-Star as he headed to the locker room.
Yardbarker
Phillies' Bryce Harper had fiery message after big hit in Game 4
Bryce Harper was so hyped up after delivering a big hit during a high-scoring Game 4 of the NLCS Saturday between his Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia. Harper was batting with a 1-2 count in the bottom of the fifth with a...
Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy is being investigated for improper workplace conduct.
Yardbarker
Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul
Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Unloads On Lakers’ Management
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting an ear full from former NBA star Charles Barkley. His analysis of the Lakers management isn’t good, as he unloaded on them. So what is the former NBA star saying about the Lakers management that’s so bad?. Barkley Isn’t Happy With Players...
Yardbarker
Knicks Center Isaiah Hartenstein: Flash in the Pan or Consistent Contributor?
The New York Knicks wasted no time in free agency this summer to sign center Isaiah Hartenstein. His two-year, $16 million deal wasn't the team's biggest splash over the summer, but it could prove to be the team's best bargain. Hartenstein wasted no time making his presence known with the...
Yardbarker
Watch: "I saw your mistake yesterday" - Azarenka teases umpire Cicak leaving Keys in tears
Before the Keys-Azarenka match, a hilarious situation occurred that made Madison Keys burst out laughing. Conflicts between tennis players and umpires frequently make the news but there is no need to question who was right in this news story involving a player and umpire. There was no clashing this time but only a few humorous jokes spoken.
Yardbarker
Alex Bregman's pregame quote about ballpark roof goes viral after huge three-run HR
Alex Bregman delivered a huge home run for his Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. A quote he delivered before the game looked a lot more prescient afterward. MLB made the decision to open the roof at Minute Maid Park...
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic leads Mavs in record-breaking rout
Luka Doncic single-handedly outscored the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter en route to a game-high, 32-point performance that propelled the host Dallas Mavericks to a 137-96 thrashing Saturday night. Successfully rebounding from a 107-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Opening Night, the Mavericks ran up the largest...
Yardbarker
Mike Francesa: Yankees 'sound like losers' after ALCS loss to Astros
"[Bregman] hit it 91 mph," Severino said of the game-deciding homer. "That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. And Judge hit it 106 [mph], and it didn’t go out. They got lucky." Francesa lamented New York's offensive woes during the postgame edition of his BetRivers podcast. "The...
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Says He Will Only Be Satisfied If The 76ers Win A Championship: "If You Don't Win It All, It Doesn't Matter Why You Lost."
Joel Embiid is one of the best centers in the NBA today. There's no doubt that he's an elite center on both ends of the floor, with a versatile game offensively and elite rim protection on the other end of the floor. He recently had an amazing performance against the Celtics, tallying 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists.
