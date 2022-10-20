Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Police: One hurt in South Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – We’re learning more about a shooting Friday afternoon in South Peoria. Police confirming the shooting happened near West Ann Street and South Westmoreland Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Officials say an adult male found on scene following a ShotSpotter alert had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
25newsnow.com
1 person hurt in Peoria hit-and-run crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was hurt Wednesday night when his vehicle collided with a speeding car on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police and sheriff’s deputies gave up chasing the speeding vehicle, which fled from a traffic stop about 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of South Laramie Street.
25newsnow.com
Arrest made after shots fired into a car with woman and four children inside
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police reported Friday that an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting last week on the city’s south side in which the victims were a woman and four children. Shots were fired into a car about 5 p.m. last Thursday, October...
Central Illinois Proud
Police looking for driver who fled twice, caused crash Wednesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver who avoided two attempted traffic stops and caused a crash Wednesday night has not been identified yet, said Peoria Police in a press release Thursday. Per their release, Peoria Police responded to the 800 block of S. Laramie just after 10 p.m. Wednesday...
wcbu.org
One man dead in early morning shooting on Peoria's south side
The Peoria Police Department is investigating the 21st homicide of 2022. According to a news release, police officers responded to ShotSpotter alerts in the 2900 block of Seibold Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene, officers saw a man outside of a nearby home who had "apparent...
1470 WMBD
PPD: teen accused of injuring woman in a hail of bullets
PEORIA, Ill. –A suspect is now in custody in connection with a shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound and four children nearby watching whole thing. It was a 20-round ShotSpotter alert last Thursday in an area of South McArther Highway and Smith Street in Peoria. On...
25newsnow.com
Juvenile hurt following shooting in South Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile is recovering after a shooting on Peoria’s South side Friday. Officers were called to the area of West Hanssler Place and North Broadway Avenue to a 10-round shots spotter alert around 6:00 p.m. When police got there, they found a 16-year-old-boy with...
KWQC
Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead. Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33. If...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Judge finds Peoria bar owner guilty of 2020 hit-and-run crash
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) - Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack on Thursday found Peoria bar owner Martin Walgenbach guilty of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. The verdict was handed down after a one-day bench trial on a charge that he left the scene after hitting a...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in 2021 street racing crash with school bus
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has filed a host of charges against a Peoria man listed in jail records as homeless, after a street racing incident last year that left three people injured. The grand jury Tuesday charged now-18-year-old Jayshawn Ivy with three counts of Aggravated...
1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
WSPY NEWS
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
Family in Clinton displaced after house fire
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday. The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire. “It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go […]
25newsnow.com
Daytime lane closures to take place on Interstate 74 near Goodfield
GOODFIELD (25 News Now) - There will be slow travel as you head toward Bloomington-Normal next week. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that there will be daytime lane closures in both directions of Interstate 74 over the Mackinaw River, just east of the Illinois 117 interchange, or exit 112 at Goodfield.
Central Illinois Proud
Targeted investigation leads to 9 drug dealing arrests
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three agencies conducted a months-long investigation targeting methamphetamine dealers within Fulton County. As a result, nine arrests have been made, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Police Department, and West Central Illinois Task Force worked together...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for hijacking in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — 21-year-old Cameron L. Camper has been arrested on nine charges after hijacking a car in Peoria Heights on Tuesday night. According to a press release Wednesday morning, Peoria Heights Police were called to the 1200 block of E. War Memorial Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, in response to an armed vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim gave police details of the vehicle taken and the suspect, and police shared this information with all surrounding agencies.
1470 WMBD
All of Metamora under Boil Order
METAMORA, Ill. – Officials in Metamora say the entire village is under a boil order for at least the next several days. Authorities say that’s because of a water main break near Route 89 and Monroe. About 1,700 customers are impacted by the boil order. The boil order...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
starvedrock.media
Barn destroyed by fire Friday west of Magnolia
An old barn was leveled by fire Friday west of Magnolia despite numerous departments responding. Fire Chief Dan Baum said the fire had a significant head start as firemen raced to the Taylor road location. No one was hurt and the cause is not known. Baum got help from Standard, Lostant, Leonore and several others. Chief Baum, as many other rural fire chiefs knows the important of an "auto-aid" agreement:
aledotimesrecord.com
Arrest made after garage fire Thursday night on North Chambers Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A woman was arrested on multiple charges following a garage fire Thursday night. At 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a garage fire behind a residence at 357 North Chambers St. While the Galesburg Fire Department put out the fire, a woman was found lying on the ground nearby. She appeared uninjured, highly intoxicated, and she was covered in soot.
