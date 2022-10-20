ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Millions of synchronized lights featured at drive-thru Halloween display in Colorado

Halloween may only be one day, but spooky season lasts all month long. The drive-thru Halloween light display, Fright Lights, has returned to Colorado, and it might be a great addition to your October calendar. "Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to popular halloween music that you’ll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant pumpkins, through a spooky graveyard, arched pathways and more. Take your time enjoying this...
FREE or Low Cost Trick or Treating Fun Around Lakewood & Littleton

We understand how expensive October events can be for a family. Throw in the cost of costumes, and you can spend a small fortune to provide Halloween fun for your kids. That's why we created a list of low cost and FREE trick or treating events for kids of all ages. Have fun on a budget.... trust us, your kids will be having too much fun to know that you didn't spend big bucks to attend.
Would you stay in the most haunted room at this Denver historic hotel?

A historic photo of the lobby at The Oxford Hotel, which opened in 1891.The Oxford Hotel. (Denver, CO) Providing a luxury stay for travelers passing through Union Station, The Oxford Hotel opened in 1891 with marbled floors and frescoed walls. Officially, the Oxford is Denver’s oldest hotel, and it’s earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
This Winter In Colorado Will Be Snowy But Pleasantly Mild

Denver, winter is on the horizon, and according to the Old Farmers Almanac, they’ve predicted that winter would be milder than normal with cold fronts in mid-to-late November and mid-to-late January. As far as snow goes, it looks like there will be an early front of snow in mid-to-late...
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!

A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
A Stunning Mountain Contemporary Home in Morrison with Finest Quality Finishes and Details on The Market for $3 Million

7793 Elk Path Way Home in Morrison, Colorado for Sale. 7793 Elk Path Way, Morrison, Colorado is a distinctive architectural style home designed with indoor outdoor living in mind the wrap around deck and patios provide incredible views and entertaining opportunities day and night. This Home in Morrison offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7793 Elk Path Way, please contact Rumaldo Ulibarri (Phone: 303-452-3300) & Casimiro Paiz (Phone: 303-587-1872) at Keller Williams Preferred Realty for full support and perfect service.
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.

DENVER(CBS)-  Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
ACRE Closes on $52.7M Loan for ‘Johnstown Plaza’ Development in Johnstown, Colo.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has finalized a $52.7 million loan with a joint venture between Graycliff Capital Partners (“Graycliff”) and Buligo Capital Partners (“Buligo”), to support the newly-built Class A multifamily community ‘Johnstown Plaza,’ in Johnstown, Colorado. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005013/en/ Johnstown Plaza, a 252-unit multifamily community in Johnstown, Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Learning Experience Open House + Free Registration Offer

The Learning Experience in N. Westminster and Thornton currently has spots available for all ages and will be hosting Open Houses from October 31st through November 4th. Local families can meet teachers and learn more about their curriculum, plus take advantage of FREE REGISTRATION and other specials!. 🐘 About The...
Enter to Win Elton John Tickets

Elton John is coming to Denver for a late-added show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour and we have your chance to win tickets to the Nov. 4 show at Ball Arena. Enter NOW for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Elton John’s Final Concert in Denver from RETRO 102.5 by entering below.
