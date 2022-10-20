Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Colorado ramps up homelessness, housing efforts amid crisisDavid HeitzColorado State
Denver's $2 billion sidewalk plan to be decided by votersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver data center company buys Bitcoin mining assets in Bakken oil fieldsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?David HeitzDenver, CO
Millions of synchronized lights featured at drive-thru Halloween display in Colorado
Halloween may only be one day, but spooky season lasts all month long. The drive-thru Halloween light display, Fright Lights, has returned to Colorado, and it might be a great addition to your October calendar. "Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to popular halloween music that you’ll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant pumpkins, through a spooky graveyard, arched pathways and more. Take your time enjoying this...
Denver named one of the most "rat infested" cities in the U.S.
According to a recent report by Orkin, the pest control company, Denver is one of the "rattiest" cities in the United States. "Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments," the report reads.
FREE or Low Cost Trick or Treating Fun Around Lakewood & Littleton
We understand how expensive October events can be for a family. Throw in the cost of costumes, and you can spend a small fortune to provide Halloween fun for your kids. That's why we created a list of low cost and FREE trick or treating events for kids of all ages. Have fun on a budget.... trust us, your kids will be having too much fun to know that you didn't spend big bucks to attend.
Would you stay in the most haunted room at this Denver historic hotel?
A historic photo of the lobby at The Oxford Hotel, which opened in 1891.The Oxford Hotel. (Denver, CO) Providing a luxury stay for travelers passing through Union Station, The Oxford Hotel opened in 1891 with marbled floors and frescoed walls. Officially, the Oxford is Denver’s oldest hotel, and it’s earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
Sold out 'Witch Paddle' event to bring hundreds to Colorado lake this month
Everyone knows that witches fly on broom sticks, but as it turns out, some witches from Colorado use paddleboards to get around. On October 23, hundreds of "witches" will flock to Chatfield State Park in Littleton for the second annual Colorado Witch Paddle. The event, which was founded in 2021...
Love Mexican Food? This Classic Colorado Mexican Restaurant Is A Must Try
Colorado residents are lucky because we have no shortage of places to get great Mexican food. This classic Colorado Mexican restaurant is one that many don't know about but have to try. Classic Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is A Must Try. I've been to many different states in my lifetime...
Police search for wanted man in Brighton
Multiple officers are in Brighton looking for a man wanted for multiple charges including assaulting a peace officer.
This Winter In Colorado Will Be Snowy But Pleasantly Mild
Denver, winter is on the horizon, and according to the Old Farmers Almanac, they’ve predicted that winter would be milder than normal with cold fronts in mid-to-late November and mid-to-late January. As far as snow goes, it looks like there will be an early front of snow in mid-to-late...
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!
A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
A Stunning Mountain Contemporary Home in Morrison with Finest Quality Finishes and Details on The Market for $3 Million
7793 Elk Path Way Home in Morrison, Colorado for Sale. 7793 Elk Path Way, Morrison, Colorado is a distinctive architectural style home designed with indoor outdoor living in mind the wrap around deck and patios provide incredible views and entertaining opportunities day and night. This Home in Morrison offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7793 Elk Path Way, please contact Rumaldo Ulibarri (Phone: 303-452-3300) & Casimiro Paiz (Phone: 303-587-1872) at Keller Williams Preferred Realty for full support and perfect service.
Dependable Cleaners holds 41st Coats for Colorado drive
Just in time for colder weather, FOX31 is holding a Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado Campaign.
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
ACRE Closes on $52.7M Loan for ‘Johnstown Plaza’ Development in Johnstown, Colo.
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has finalized a $52.7 million loan with a joint venture between Graycliff Capital Partners (“Graycliff”) and Buligo Capital Partners (“Buligo”), to support the newly-built Class A multifamily community ‘Johnstown Plaza,’ in Johnstown, Colorado. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005013/en/ Johnstown Plaza, a 252-unit multifamily community in Johnstown, Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)
Colorado animal shelter announces “Name Your Price” dog adoptions to combat surge of intakes
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be implementing a “Name Your Price” adoption program to combat a recent surge of pet intakes across the state. "Each day, the Dumb Friends League shelters average 61 pet...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
The Learning Experience Open House + Free Registration Offer
The Learning Experience in N. Westminster and Thornton currently has spots available for all ages and will be hosting Open Houses from October 31st through November 4th. Local families can meet teachers and learn more about their curriculum, plus take advantage of FREE REGISTRATION and other specials!. 🐘 About The...
Enter to Win Elton John Tickets
Elton John is coming to Denver for a late-added show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour and we have your chance to win tickets to the Nov. 4 show at Ball Arena. Enter NOW for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Elton John’s Final Concert in Denver from RETRO 102.5 by entering below.
Tickets To Denver’s Mesmerizing Sistine Chapel Exhibit Have Just Been Released
Imagine having the opportunity to stop and admire the breathtaking frescos the famous Italian master painted across the historical Sistine Chapel, without the price point of a flight to Italy. That’s exactly what you’ll do at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition coming to Denver on November 18!
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Colorado
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
What’s Up With That Giant Bubble Thing In Windsor?
If you're driving in East Windsor on HWY 392 and you glance to the South, you will notice something really big that seemingly popped up overnight and may be wondering what the heck that giant white bubble looking thing is?. Well, I can assure you that it is not a...
