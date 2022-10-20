Read full article on original website
New stimulus gives hundreds of dollars to New York residents
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Stimulus update: Direct $270 check payments arriving now for millions of people
Stimulus checks worth $270 are already on their way for eligible New Yorkers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The checks are part of the latest stimulus payments issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) last month. She said that the taxation department would release the child and earned income tax payments by the end of this month to help fight rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New York residents will receive this payment.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
NYC to Receive $12.7 M in Federal Funds to Expand Childcare Programs
Nearly $30 million ($29.5 million) in federal funding has been to help increase capacity at 418 existing state-licensed, registered, or permitted childcare programs located in underserved areas of New York State. The funding includes $1.9 million for 17 awardees in Long Island and $12.7 million for 170 awardees in New...
