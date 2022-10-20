Read full article on original website
College Volleyball (10/22): Creighton, Drake sweep, Nebraska, UNI winners in 4
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in Saturday's regional college volleyball action. Find the full scoreboard here. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (10/22) Nebraska 3 Illinois 0. Creighton 3 Georgetown 0. South Dakota 3 Omaha 1. Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 1. Drake 3 Indiana State 0. Baylor 3...
11 individuals, 7 teams honored in 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class
(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class was officially inducted at the annual ceremony on Saturday evening at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Eleven individuals and seven teams were honored with the 7th class in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. 1992 BEDFORD FOOTBALL. Coached by the...
KMAland XC (10/22): Platte Valley's Wray runs to another title
(St. Joseph) -- Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray ran to a title at Saturday's St. Joseph Christian Invitational. Wray's title led Platte Valley to a team title with 18 points. Andrea Riley finished third (21:38.80) while Allison Riley was fifth in 22:08.20 and Emalee Langford was eighth in 23:14.00. South...
Iowa Class 1A State 1st Round (10/21): Boothby leads Underwood to next round, Kuemper also a winner
(KMAland) -- Mason Boothby earned the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night in an Underwood win while Kuemper also moved on and Treynor and Central Decatur fell out of the 1A postseason. No. 2 Underwood 49 Interstate 35 17. Alex Ravlin had 102 yards and two touchdowns passing while Garrett...
Lincoln East star Coleman chooses Nebraska
(KMAland) -- Lincoln East football standout Malachi Coleman has committed to Nebraska. Coleman -- a 4-star athlete -- chose the Huskers over several other offers, including Iowa, Kansas State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and USC. Coleman is the Huskers' 14th known commit to the 2023 class.
KMAland Nebraska Week 9 (10/21): Ashland-Greenwood clinches district title
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood clinched a district championship, Nebraska City shut out Auburn, Sterling rolled to a win and more from KMAland Nebraska on Friday. Drake Zimmerman rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns while Nathan Upton added 89 yards and a score to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Other Class C1-1 Fort Calhoun...
NSAA releases football brackets
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska State Activities Association has released the postseason brackets for their 6-man and 11-man postseason. In Class B, Plattsmouth drew the No. 14 seed and will make the nearly seven-hour trip to Scottsbluff in the first round. In C1, Ashland-Greenwood is the No. 4 seed and will...
6 KMAland girls to compete at Nebraska State Cross Country Championships
(KMAland) -- Six KMAland girls will run Friday as individuals at the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships. Plattsmouth’s Natalie Briggs and Mila Wehrbein and Nebraska City’s Josslyn Crispin will compete in Class B, Mira Fosmer of Louisville and Conestoga’s Dani Ahrens are in Class C and Johnson County Central’s Madison VanLaningham will run in Class D. Here’s a look at each of their stories:
KMAland Iowa 4A/5A Week 9 (10/21): LC, Glenwood clinch playoff spots
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Glenwood clinched playoff spots, LeMars won to grab a wild card, TJ was a victor and Sioux City East also qualified for the postseason in Class 4A and 5A play on Friday. Check out the Class 4A state qualifiers here and the Class 5A state...
Tri-Center's improvements lead to spot in regional semifinal
(Neola) -- The Tri-Center volleyball team has navigated through the ups and downs of their season to reach a regional semifinal. The Trojans (23-13) are two wins away from a return to the state tournament after a sweep of CAM on Wednesday night. The win was emotional for Coach Amy Wingert's team after losing standout Preslie Arbaugh to an injury in practice on Tuesday.
Fremont-Mills holds off Moravia comeback, wins thriller in 8-player first round
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills (7-2) is moving on in the Iowa High School Class 8-player football playoffs after a 44-38 victory over Moravia (7-3) in the first round Friday. The Knights led by 26 points at one point in the second half, but late-game heroics from Moravia quarterback Shane Helmick gave Fremont-Mills a scare in the fourth quarter.
KMAland Football (10/20): Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock advance in playoffs
(KMAland) -- Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock & Johnson-Brock were winners in the Nebraska state playoffs while IKM-Manning, SC North, Mormon Trail, Lamoni, Twin Cedars and Plattsmouth were other winners on Thursday in KMAland Football. KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD. IKM-Manning 52 St. Albert 17. Ben Langel rushed for 243 yards and Ross Kusel...
Lo-Ma girls, St. Albert boys win, Woodbine sends both to state at Class 1A qualifying meet
(Corning) -- The scenic Lake Icaria served as the backdrop for the Class 1A cross country state qualifying meet Thursday, where tickets to the state meet were punched for area teams and individuals. In the girls race, Logan-Magnolia took home the team title in dominant fashion. The Panthers scored 27...
KMAland Missouri (10/21): Platte Valley hands East Atchison first loss, Maryville gets MEC share
(KMAland) -- Platte Valley handed East Atchison their first loss, South Holt made a comeback, Maryville clinched a share of the MEC and Rock Port, Worth County and North Andrew added wins in KMAland Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. Platte Valley 30 East Atchison 16. Carter Luke had three...
Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers
(Shenandoah) -- The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday. “I am feeling a lot of joy,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer told KMA Sports....
Sundays With Mike: 35 years and counting
(Shenandoah) – October 19, 1987 was a pretty inauspicious day to start a career. History buffs call it Black Monday – the day of a worldwide stock market crash. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 508 points, or 22.6%, making it the largest one-day drop by percentage in the index’s history. Moreover, 23 world markets experienced a sharp decline, setting off fears of a global depression not experienced since 1929.
Mary A. Berning, 88 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Mary passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Heritage House. Terry is survived by his wife, Rita. Burial, with military honors, will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery. Roland Funeral Service...
Richard "Rick" Snyder, age 52, of Treynor, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will direct memorials. Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory.
