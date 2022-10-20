ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

kmaland.com

11 individuals, 7 teams honored in 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class

(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class was officially inducted at the annual ceremony on Saturday evening at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Eleven individuals and seven teams were honored with the 7th class in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. 1992 BEDFORD FOOTBALL. Coached by the...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland XC (10/22): Platte Valley's Wray runs to another title

(St. Joseph) -- Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray ran to a title at Saturday's St. Joseph Christian Invitational. Wray's title led Platte Valley to a team title with 18 points. Andrea Riley finished third (21:38.80) while Allison Riley was fifth in 22:08.20 and Emalee Langford was eighth in 23:14.00. South...
VALLEY, NE
kmaland.com

Lincoln East star Coleman chooses Nebraska

(KMAland) -- Lincoln East football standout Malachi Coleman has committed to Nebraska. Coleman -- a 4-star athlete -- chose the Huskers over several other offers, including Iowa, Kansas State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and USC. Coleman is the Huskers' 14th known commit to the 2023 class.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

NSAA releases football brackets

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska State Activities Association has released the postseason brackets for their 6-man and 11-man postseason. In Class B, Plattsmouth drew the No. 14 seed and will make the nearly seven-hour trip to Scottsbluff in the first round. In C1, Ashland-Greenwood is the No. 4 seed and will...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

6 KMAland girls to compete at Nebraska State Cross Country Championships

(KMAland) -- Six KMAland girls will run Friday as individuals at the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships. Plattsmouth’s Natalie Briggs and Mila Wehrbein and Nebraska City’s Josslyn Crispin will compete in Class B, Mira Fosmer of Louisville and Conestoga’s Dani Ahrens are in Class C and Johnson County Central’s Madison VanLaningham will run in Class D. Here’s a look at each of their stories:
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Tri-Center's improvements lead to spot in regional semifinal

(Neola) -- The Tri-Center volleyball team has navigated through the ups and downs of their season to reach a regional semifinal. The Trojans (23-13) are two wins away from a return to the state tournament after a sweep of CAM on Wednesday night. The win was emotional for Coach Amy Wingert's team after losing standout Preslie Arbaugh to an injury in practice on Tuesday.
NEOLA, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont-Mills holds off Moravia comeback, wins thriller in 8-player first round

(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills (7-2) is moving on in the Iowa High School Class 8-player football playoffs after a 44-38 victory over Moravia (7-3) in the first round Friday. The Knights led by 26 points at one point in the second half, but late-game heroics from Moravia quarterback Shane Helmick gave Fremont-Mills a scare in the fourth quarter.
MORAVIA, IA
kmaland.com

Sundays With Mike: 35 years and counting

(Shenandoah) – October 19, 1987 was a pretty inauspicious day to start a career. History buffs call it Black Monday – the day of a worldwide stock market crash. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 508 points, or 22.6%, making it the largest one-day drop by percentage in the index’s history. Moreover, 23 world markets experienced a sharp decline, setting off fears of a global depression not experienced since 1929.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Mary A. Berning, 88 of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Mary passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA

Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
EMERSON, IA
kmaland.com

Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa

Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Heritage House. Terry is survived by his wife, Rita. Burial, with military honors, will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery. Roland Funeral Service...
ATLANTIC, IA

