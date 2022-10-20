Read full article on original website
wastetodaymagazine.com
Sennebogen to feature new demolition machine at Bauma
At the demolition site, two factors determine the success of a project: high-reach safety and time- and cost-saving solutions. Sennebogen meets both requirements with the multifunctional 830 Demolition machine. The Straubing, Germany-based company will display the 48-ton demolition machine at Bauma, which runs from Oct. 24-30 in Munich. New features include a three-part demolition arm with a maximum pin height of about 75 feet and a hydraulically unloadable counterweight, which can be removed at the push of a button.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Polystar line offers plastics reprocessing options
Tainan City, Taiwan-based Polystar Machinery Co. Ltd. says both its cutter-compactor and shredder models are gaining popularity globally with recyclers and reprocessors of plastic scrap. Jack Lin, vice president of global sales with the equipment firm, says the Polystar Repro-Flex cutter-compactor “has a clear advantage, especially for larger-sized recycling extruders.”...
