Norwalk, OH

Cleveland.com

Woman charged with OVI in rollover crash: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI rollover: Cedarwood Drive. Officers at 10 p.m. on Oct. 8 responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Cedarwood Drive. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV, a 28-year-old Oak Park, Mich., resident, had minor injuries and declined medical treatment. She appeared to be intoxicated, according to a police press release.
WESTLAKE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One-car fatal crash on I 71 in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on IR 71 in Perry Township, Richland County. The crash occurred when a blue 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on IR71 traveled off the right side of the road striking an embankment and guardrail before coming to rest. When first responders arrived, the driver, Mark Ricketts, age 67 of Decatur, Illinois, was unresponsive. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was pronounced dead.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ex-husband causes disturbance, refuses to leave ex-wife’s residence: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Oct. 12 at 1:51 p.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver near West 210th Street after observing several traffic violations. The driver was identified and found to have several active warrants for his arrest and probable cause was established to search the car. Narcotics paraphernalia and a substance believed to be narcotics was found inside the car. The 33-year-old Cumberland, Ohio man was issued several traffic citations and was taken to North Olmsted Police Department to be held for bond for his warrants. Additional charges for narcotics possession are pending laboratory testing.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Police investigating a shooting on Saturday night

MANSFIELD—On Saturday at 8:31 PM the Mansfield Police Department received a ShotSpotter Activation Alert in the area of 20 Antibus Place. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 29-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 20 Florence Ave. The victim was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield and is currently being treated. No further information on his condition is available at this time. The investigation is active and Major Crime Detectives are on the scene.
MANSFIELD, OH
13abc.com

Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made 42 arrests in relation to domestic violence on Wednesday. The arrests were made as part of the county’s Domestic Violence Round-Up, where officers apprehended individuals with outstanding warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, of the warrants, six were...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
CBS Baltimore

Police identify man, 39, killed in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police have identified a man shot and killed Tuesday in North Baltimore as Donterray Jones. At 4:39 p.m., Tuesday, officers responded to the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Jones, 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. He was then transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Homicide and Shooting investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD

