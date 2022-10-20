On Oct. 12 at 1:51 p.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver near West 210th Street after observing several traffic violations. The driver was identified and found to have several active warrants for his arrest and probable cause was established to search the car. Narcotics paraphernalia and a substance believed to be narcotics was found inside the car. The 33-year-old Cumberland, Ohio man was issued several traffic citations and was taken to North Olmsted Police Department to be held for bond for his warrants. Additional charges for narcotics possession are pending laboratory testing.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO