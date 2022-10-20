Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
OSHP investigating fatal crash in Wayne County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash early Sunday morning.
Woman charged with OVI in rollover crash: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI rollover: Cedarwood Drive. Officers at 10 p.m. on Oct. 8 responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Cedarwood Drive. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV, a 28-year-old Oak Park, Mich., resident, had minor injuries and declined medical treatment. She appeared to be intoxicated, according to a police press release.
crawfordcountynow.com
One-car fatal crash on I 71 in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on IR 71 in Perry Township, Richland County. The crash occurred when a blue 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on IR71 traveled off the right side of the road striking an embankment and guardrail before coming to rest. When first responders arrived, the driver, Mark Ricketts, age 67 of Decatur, Illinois, was unresponsive. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was pronounced dead.
Police shoot carjacking suspect near school
Shaker Heights High School was under a brief lockdown on Friday afternoon due to an incident in the area.
17-year-old charged with murder after mom’s body found in trunk of car
A teenager from Texas has been charged with murder after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of the car he was driving last week.
Ex-husband causes disturbance, refuses to leave ex-wife’s residence: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 12 at 1:51 p.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver near West 210th Street after observing several traffic violations. The driver was identified and found to have several active warrants for his arrest and probable cause was established to search the car. Narcotics paraphernalia and a substance believed to be narcotics was found inside the car. The 33-year-old Cumberland, Ohio man was issued several traffic citations and was taken to North Olmsted Police Department to be held for bond for his warrants. Additional charges for narcotics possession are pending laboratory testing.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Police investigating a shooting on Saturday night
MANSFIELD—On Saturday at 8:31 PM the Mansfield Police Department received a ShotSpotter Activation Alert in the area of 20 Antibus Place. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 29-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 20 Florence Ave. The victim was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield and is currently being treated. No further information on his condition is available at this time. The investigation is active and Major Crime Detectives are on the scene.
Man shot multiple times in Mansfield
The Mansfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night.
Video: Shots fired at Cleveland police in encounter with dirt bikes
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team showed the moment a dirt bike rider fired gunshots at Cleveland police.
wktn.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County Claims the Life of Toledo Man
FINDLAY – A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 75 northbound, north of state Route 235, in Eagle Township early this (Friday) morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:44 a.m. in the traffic backup from a vehicle fire. The preliminary investigation showed traffic was stopped on I-75 because of a...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
Couple robbed of vehicle at gunpoint: Brook Park Police Blotter
A Cleveland man, 31, and a Euclid woman, 22, were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Sept. 20 outside Planet Fitness, 5755 Smith. The victims said four male suspects were involved in the robbery. One wielded an AR-style rifle and two pointed pistols at the victims.
OSHP: 'Contained barricade incident' at Indian River Correctional Facility over
Saturday afternoon, Massillon Police and multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility to respond to an ongoing incident, according to officials.
Akron store clerk charged in shooting death of bystander during fight with customer
AKRON, Ohio — A clerk accused of accidentally shooting a bystander while involved in a fight another customer is now facing a criminal charge following the 48-year-old victim’s death on Tuesday. Gurninder Banvait, 55, was arrested Wednesday and charged with negligent homicide, according to police. Jail records do...
13abc.com
Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made 42 arrests in relation to domestic violence on Wednesday. The arrests were made as part of the county’s Domestic Violence Round-Up, where officers apprehended individuals with outstanding warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, of the warrants, six were...
Police identify man, 39, killed in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police have identified a man shot and killed Tuesday in North Baltimore as Donterray Jones. At 4:39 p.m., Tuesday, officers responded to the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Jones, 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. He was then transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Homicide and Shooting investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Cashier charged with fatally shooting bystander in dispute
A cashier believed to have fatally shot a bystander during a violent dispute with a customer has been charged. Gurninder K. Banvait, 55, of Akron, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the 48-year-old man's death, according to Akron police.
Couple falls for elaborate scam to the tune of a $47,000 loss: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man and his wife, both 46, reported Oct. 12 that they were the victims of a scam after receiving a pop-up message on their computer suggesting that it had been infected with a virus. They called a number that was listed with the message and believed they were speaking...
Toledo man accused of assaulting local officer
A man from Toledo is accused of assaulting an officer in Sebring.
Comments / 2