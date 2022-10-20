Read full article on original website
Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. There are plenty of tight races, including the one for Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge. Republican Gordon Fresiz and Democrat Chelsie Ramos are facing off to fill the empty seat left by longtime Judge Larry Thorne.
KFDM-TV
Back the Badges event in Port Neches supports Southeast Texas first responders
PORT NECHES — Southeast Texans came together to show their support for first responders. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on a Back the Badges event in Port Neches that took place over food and showed appreciation for the jobs that officers, deputies, firefighters and other first responders perform.
KFDM-TV
BISD considering buying sensors to detect vaping and sounds that may indicate emergencies
BEAUMONT — Vaping, potential violence and how to detect and prevent both in school bathrooms and throughout campuses. The Beaumont ISD school board took up that critical issue during its Thursday night meeting. School board members listened to a report about a pilot program to buy 120 sensors that...
MySanAntonio
Gov. Greg Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a press conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Beaumont, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies...
Port Arthur News
No bull — Bridge City is about to start enforcing livestock ordinances
BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City residents who own livestock within city limits could soon be hearing from the municipality. The city council held a workshop this week to discuss how the city should move forward in regards to regulations surrounding livestock after complaints were filed to the city over the past few weeks.
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
'Something different': Couples' pirate-themed wedding was a first for Jefferson County justice of the peace
BEAUMONT, Texas — With plenty of "arrrs" and "shiver me timbers", a recent wedding ceremony made history in a Southeast Texas courtroom. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins performed a marriage ceremony for a couple dressed as pirates. Since January 2019, Judge Collins has...
Port Arthur News
Sempra, Bechtel Energy amend $10.5 billion agreement for Port Arthur LNG project
Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy have amended and restated the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project under development in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion. Under the EPC...
Spindletop Center in Beaumont hiring for jobs starting at $14.50 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans attended a job fair Thursday to learn more about working for the Spindletop Center in Beaumont. The fair took placed at the Fowler-Harris event center at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Spindletop Center is nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral...
Port Arthur News
ON THE MENU — New Port Arthur pizza joint represents growing options for residents
Port Arthur added a new pizza joint this month with the chain 7Pie Pizza opening on Jefferson Drive. The growth is part of a recent economic uptick in the city, according to Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Avery. “It is so important to the city,” she said of...
KFDM-TV
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year
BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
kjas.com
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
KFDM-TV
Unemployment rate down in Southeast Texas and across the state
BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR — The unemployment rate in Beaumont-Port Arthur was 6.3% in September. That's down from 7.1% in August and 8.6% in September of 2021. In September 2022, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. For the eleventh consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,571,800. The Texas economy has added 721,800 positions since September 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from August 2022.
kjas.com
TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla
For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes
ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
Clay Walker sings national anthem at Vidor High School Homecoming game
VIDOR, Texas — A Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to Vidor to perform for his alma mater's homecoming game. Clay Walker was born in Beaumont and grew up in Vidor, where he learned to play guitar at 9 years old, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast. Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1987.
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting
Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
kjas.com
UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper
One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
Missing Beaumont man was last seen October 2021, his family is holding a balloon release Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since 2021 will hold a balloon release in his honor. Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021. When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and...
