ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauriceville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12NewsNow

Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. There are plenty of tight races, including the one for Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge. Republican Gordon Fresiz and Democrat Chelsie Ramos are facing off to fill the empty seat left by longtime Judge Larry Thorne.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

No bull — Bridge City is about to start enforcing livestock ordinances

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City residents who own livestock within city limits could soon be hearing from the municipality. The city council held a workshop this week to discuss how the city should move forward in regards to regulations surrounding livestock after complaints were filed to the city over the past few weeks.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

Sempra, Bechtel Energy amend $10.5 billion agreement for Port Arthur LNG project

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy have amended and restated the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project under development in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion. Under the EPC...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year

BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County

Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Unemployment rate down in Southeast Texas and across the state

BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR — The unemployment rate in Beaumont-Port Arthur was 6.3% in September. That's down from 7.1% in August and 8.6% in September of 2021. In September 2022, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. For the eleventh consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,571,800. The Texas economy has added 721,800 positions since September 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from August 2022.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla

For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
ZAVALLA, TX
12NewsNow

Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes

ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Clay Walker sings national anthem at Vidor High School Homecoming game

VIDOR, Texas — A Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to Vidor to perform for his alma mater's homecoming game. Clay Walker was born in Beaumont and grew up in Vidor, where he learned to play guitar at 9 years old, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast. Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1987.
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting

Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper

One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
JASPER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy