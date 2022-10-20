BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR — The unemployment rate in Beaumont-Port Arthur was 6.3% in September. That's down from 7.1% in August and 8.6% in September of 2021. In September 2022, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. For the eleventh consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,571,800. The Texas economy has added 721,800 positions since September 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from August 2022.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO