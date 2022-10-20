ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man United 2-0 Tottenham: Stats And Highlights As Bruno Fernandes Dominates At Old Trafford

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Manchester United boosted their hopes of finishing in the top four by beating rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

United were incredibly dominant and second-half strikes from Fred and Bruno Fernandes provided a thoroughly deserved victory.

After failing to find the net from any of their 19 shots in the first 45 minutes, Fred fired United in front 75 seconds into the second half with a long-range shot that took a huge deflection off Ben Davies.

Bruno Fernandes was United's MVP on the night, creating nine chances, and he got on the scoresheet himself on 69 minutes.

Fred was dispossessed by Eric Dier but the ball rebounded into the path of Fernandes, who placed a shot into the top corner from 17 yards.

Manchester United no.8 Bruno Fernandes pictured celebrating after scoring against Tottenham

IMAGO/Colorsport

United's could have won by a much greater margin had Spurs captain Hugo Lloris not been in such inspired form.

Goalkeeper Lloris made eight saves, while United stopper David de Gea was only called upon twice at the other end.

Match Stats

Bruno Fernandes Stats

Highlights

