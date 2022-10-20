Kalispell, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:. "On 10/18/2022 at approximately 9:20 am, The male involved in this case was located in the East North section of town and is receiving needed medical care. This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending. It is believed that the incident was targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Kalispell Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."

KALISPELL, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO