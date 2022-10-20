Walsh, Stow open volleyball playoffs with wins; Copley, Manchester roll in girls soccer

More: https://presto.gannettdigital.com/#!/mediaCollection/edit/gallery/798b7348-b0a7-4dc8-9e09-1cb0c44283c2

VOLLEYBALL

Division I sectional

Stow 25-25-25, Roosevelt 11-15-16Walsh Jesuit 25-25-24-25, Louisville 16-17-26-24

It was a maroon and gold sweep Wednesday night at Walsh, as the Bulldogs (7-17) and Warriors (11-12) each won their sectional openers in the Division I Northeast 3 district.

Stow opened with a brilliant service display, finishing with 20 aces vs. the Rough Riders. Katie Flaherty led Stow with six aces, while junior Gianna Cella had four.

"This was probably our best serving game all season," said Stow coach Sara Snyder. "That's one thing that we worked very hard on and it paid off tonight."

Stow setter Ellie Mears finished with a career-high 31 assists.

In the nightcap, the Warriors' offense attacked from every angle against a scrappy Leopards team.

Walsh was led by Katherine Trzcinski with 18 kills.

The Warriors' setting duo of Cassandra Shaw and Madelyn Reed were all over the court. Reed finished with 23 assista, while Shaw had 32. Shaw reached the 1,000-career assist mark in the second set for Walsh.

GIRLS SOCCER

Copley 6, Canton South 0

Copley (16-0-1) opened the Division II postseason in the same fashion it played the regular season: Dominant.

In a sectional final, Copley got two goals from Emma Stransky. Ashley Kerekes, Zara Warford, Kate Young and Emily Kerekes each scored once. Goalkeeper Kami Ayoup had her 16th shutout in a row, as Copley finished with a 15-0 edge in shots on goal.

Manchester 12, Tuslaw 3

The Panthers (17-1) left nothing to chance in a Division II sectional final Wednesday against PAC-7 rival Tuslaw, putting up 10 goals in the first half.

Katie Norris erupted for a double hat trick for the Panthers, and Gina Tipton scored twice. Lauren Gunsett, Emily Allman, Carolee Crabtree, Rowan Olehnowicz and Megan DeLauder all scored one goal for Manchester, who finished with a 25-6 edge in shots on goal.

SOCCER

GIRLS

Tournament Scoreboard

Wednesday's Results

Division II Akron 1 Sectional Finals

Marlington 2, Crestwood 1

Streetsboro 4, Niles McKinley 1

Division II Akron 2 Sectional Final

Alliance 9, Hubbard 1

Division II Akron 3 Sectional Finals

Aurora 7, Fairview Park Fairview 0

Chagrin Falls 8, Norton 1

Cleveland Heights Beaumont School 5, Woodridge 1

Division II Akron 4 Sectional Finals

Archbishop Hoban 13, Tallmadge 1

Buckeye 3, Cloverleaf 2

Field 1, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 0 (OT)

Gates Mills Hawken 7, Coventry 0

Division II Elyria 1 Sectional Finals

Copley 6, Canton South 0

Mentor Lake Catholic 4, Northwest 1

Parma Padua 2, St. Vincent-St. Mary 1

Division III Akron 3 Sectional Finals

Manchester 12, Tuslaw 3

Waynedale 6, Lake Center Christian 0

Division III Akron 4 Sectional Finals

Chippewa 9, Rittman 0

Rootstown 1, Northwestern 0

Wednesday's Scoring Summaries

Division II Elyria 1 Sectional Final

COPLEY 6, CANTON SOUTH 0

Halftime: Copley, 6-0. Goals: Stransky (Cop.) 2, A. Kerekes (Cop.), Warford (Cop.), E. Kerekes (Cop.), Young (Cop.). Assists: Young (Cop.) 2, A. Arnold (Cop.), Stransky (Cop.), Young (Cop.), E. Kerekes (Cop.). Shots on goal: Cop., 15-0. Corner kicks: Cop., 3-0. Saves: Ayoup (Cop.) 0.

Records: Copley 16-0-1.

Division III Akron 3 Sectional Final

MANCHESTER 12, TUSLAW 3

Halftime: Manchester, 10-1. Goals: Norris (M) 6, DeLauder (T) 3, Tipton (M) 2, Gunsett (M), Allman (M), Crabtree (M), Olechnowicz (M). Assists: H. Craddock (M) 2, Tipton (M) 2, Norris (M). Shots on goal: Man., 23-9. Corner kicks: Man., 2-1. Saves: Hendershot (T) 11; Cox (M) 4, Prendergast (M) 2.

Records: Manchester 17-1.

Division III Akron 4 Sectional Final

CHIPPEWA 9, RITTMAN 0

Goals: Ab. Henegar (C) 3, McNab (C) 2, Blaz (C), Shiarla (C), Rodriguez (C), Gartin (C). Assists: An. Henegar (C) 2, Blaz (C), Ab. Henegar (C), Beach (C), Newsom (C), Moyer (C), Gasser (C). Shots on goal: Chi., 22-0. Corner kicks: Chi., 3-0. Saves: Dull (R) 13; Breeden (C) 0.

Records: Chippewa 15-3.

Tournament Schedule

Thursday's Games

Division I Cleveland 1 Sectional Finals

Cuyahoga Falls at Hudson, 6 p.m.

Ellet at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 2 Sectional Finals

Chardon at Twinsburg, 6 p.m.

Nordonia at Lake, 6 p.m.

Solon at GlenOak, 6 p.m.

Willoughby South at Stow, 6 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 3 Sectional Finals

Eastlake North at Walsh Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Kent Roosevelt at Painesville Riverside, 6 p.m.

Madison at Green, 6 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at Warren Howland, 6 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 4 Sectional Finals

Barberton at Avon Lake, 6 p.m.

Elyria at Strongsville, 6 p.m.

North Ridgeville at Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Division I Elyria 1 Sectional Finals

Cleveland St. Joseph Academy at Brecksville, 7 p.m.

Grafton Midview at Revere, 6 p.m.

Parma Normandy at Medina, 6 p.m.

Westlake at Highland, 6 p.m.

Division I Elyria 2 Sectional Finals

Wadsworth at Rocky River Magnificat, 6 p.m.

Wooster at North Royalton, 6 p.m.

BOYS

Tournament Schedule

Thursday's Games

Division III Akron 1 Sectional Final

Loudonville at Lake Center Christian, 6 p.m.

Division III Akron 2 Sectional Finals

Rootstown at Independence, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Burton Berkshire, 6 p.m.

Division III Elyria 1 Sectional Final

Northwestern at Manchester, 6 p.m.

---

Saturday's Games

Division I Cleveland 1 Sectional Finals

Austintown Fitch at Jackson, 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls at Eastlake North, 7 p.m.

Euclid at North Canton Hoover, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Solon, 7 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 2 Sectional Finals

Aurora at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Boardman at Twinsburg, 7 p.m.

Kent Roosevelt at Lake, 7 p.m.

Mayfield at Willoughby South, 7 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 3 Sectional Finals

Dover at Green, 7 p.m.

Mentor at Walsh Jesuit, 7 p.m.

North at Painesville Riverside, 7 p.m.

Nordonia at Hunting Valley University School, 7 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 4 Sectional Finals

Brecksville at Lakewood St. Edward, 7 p.m.

Cleveland John Marshall at Medina, 7 p.m.

Garfield at Brunswick, 1 p.m.

Division I Elyria 1 Sectional Finals

Avon Lake at Wooster, 7 p.m.

Berea-Midpark at Strongsville, 7 p.m.

Olmsted Falls at Wadsworth, 7 p.m.

Parma Normandy at Copley, 12:30 p.m.

Division I Elyria 2 Sectional Finals

Highland at Shaker Heights, 7 p.m.

North Royalton at North Ridgeville, 7 p.m.

Division II Akron 1 Sectional Final

Streetsboro at Chagrin Falls Kenston, 11 a.m.

Division II Akron 2 Sectional Finals

Niles McKinley at Poland Seminary, 4 p.m.

Ravenna at Hubbard, 4 p.m.

Division II Akron 3 Sectional Finals

Elyria Catholic at Field, 4 p.m.

Gates Mills Hawken at Orrville, 4 p.m.

Division II Akron 4 Sectional Finals

Bedford at CVCA, 4 p.m.

Buckeye at Norton, 4 p.m.

Cloverleaf at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 4 p.m.

Pepper Pike Orange at Tallmadge, 4 p.m.

Division II Akron 5 Sectional Finals

Cleveland Benedictine at Oberlin Firelands, 4 p.m.

LaGrange Keystone at Revere, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Tournament Scoreboard

Wednesday's Results

Division I Maple Heights Sectional

Berea-Midpark 3, Lakewood 1

Wadsworth 3, Parma Heights Valley Forge 0

Division I Solon Sectional

Walsh Jesuit 3, Louisville 1

Division I Hudson Sectional

Ashtabula Lakeside 3, Canton McKinley 0

Division I Parma Heights Sectional

Brunswick 3, Garfield Heights 0

Revere 3, Firestone 0

Division II Tallmadge Sectional

Archbishop Hoban 3, Cleveland Glenville 0

CVCA 3, St. Vincent-St. Mary 1

Division III Elyria Sectional

Chippewa 3, Our Lady of the Elms 0

Orrville 3, Northwestern 2

Division IV Columbiana Sectional

Canton Central Catholic 3, Lordstown 0

Mogadore 3, Kidron Central Christian 0

Wednesday's Scoring Summaries

Division I Maple Heights Sectional

WADSWORTH 25-25-25, PARMA HEIGHTS VALLEY FORGE 4-5-4

Kills: Decker (W) 11. Digs: Brandenburg (W) 8. Assists: Snyder (W) 18. Service Points: Zuro (W) 17. Aces: Zuro (W) 7.

Division II Tallmadge Sectional

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 25-25-25, CLEVELAND GLENVILLE 1-6-3

Kills: Kennedy (AH) 6. Assists: Day (AH) 11. Service Points: Schulda (AH) 22. Aces: Day (AH) 16.

Records: Archbishop Hoban 18-5.

Tournament Schedule

Thursday's Games

Division I Mentor Sectional

(At GlenOak High School)

Perry vs. GlenOak, 6 p.m.

North Canton Hoover vs. Willoughby South, 7:30 p.m.

Division I Maple Heights Sectional

(At Rocky River Magnificat High School)

Rocky River vs. Brecksville, 7:30 p.m.

Division I Solon Sectional

(At Chardon High School)

Massillon vs. Chardon, 6 p.m.

Lyndhurst Brush vs. Green, 7:30 p.m.

Division I Hudson Sectional

(At Jackson High School)

Jackson vs. Warren Harding, 6 p.m.

Maple Heights vs. Mentor, 7:30 p.m.

Division I Grafton Sectional

(At Cleveland St. Joseph Academy)

Strongsville vs. Avon Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Division I Parma Heights Sectional/District

(At Olmsted Falls High School)

North Olmsted vs. Olmsted Falls, 6 p.m.

North Royalton vs. Westlake, 7:30 p.m.

Division II Jefferson Sectional

(At Girard High School)

Warren Howland vs. Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

Division II Oberlin Sectional

(At Norton High School)

Hubbard vs. Norton, 6 p.m.

Cloverleaf vs. Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

Division II Tallmadge Sectional

(At Bay Village Bay High School)

Oberlin Firelands vs. Tallmadge, 6 p.m.

Coventry vs. Bay Village Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Division II Parma Heights Sectional

(At Parma Heights Holy Name High School)

Copley vs. Pepper Pike Orange, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Heights Beaumont School vs. Parma Heights Holy Name, 7:30 p.m.

---

Saturday's Games

Division I Mentor Sectional/District

(At TBD)

Eastlake North vs. Hudson, 3 p.m.

Austintown Fitch vs. Nordonia, 4:30 p.m.

Division I Maple Heights Sectional/District

(At Wadsworth High School)

Wadsworth vs. Avon, 3 p.m.

Berea-Midpark vs. North Ridgeville, 4:30 p.m.

Division I Solon Sectional/District

(At Twinsburg High School)

Stow-Kent Roosevelt winner vs. Twinsburg, 3 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit vs. Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Division I Grafton Sectional/District

(At Amherst Steele High School)

Grafton Midview vs. Medina, 4:30 p.m.

Division I Parma Heights Sectional/District

(At Wooster High School)

Revere vs. Wooster, 3 p.m.

Brunswick vs. Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Division II Tallmadge Sectional/District

(At Archbishop Hoban High School)

Archbishop Hoban vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6 p.m.

CVCA vs. Woodridge, 7:30 p.m.

Division III Elyria Sectional/District

(At TBD)

Chippewa vs. Hillsdale, 6 p.m.

Orrville vs. Garfield Height Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Division IV Columbiana Sectional/District

(At Lake Center Christian High School)

Mogadore vs. Lake Center Christian, 6 p.m.

Canton Central Catholic vs. Leetonia, 7:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK 10

Thursday's Games

(All games 7 p.m.)

East (5-4, 3-1) at Ellet (4-5, 2-2)

Nordonia (7-2) at Cleveland Benedictine (0-9)

St. Thomas Aquinas (0-7) at Canton Central Catholic (5-4)

---

Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban (9-0) at Lakewood St. Edward (8-1)

Aurora (6-3, 4-2) at Revere (3-6, 2-4)

Brecksville (2-7, 1-4) at North Royalton (5-4, 3-2)

Brunswick (2-7, 1-3) at Strongsville (3-6, 1-3)

Buchtel (4-4, 3-0) at Firestone (2-7, 2-2)

Cle. VASJ (7-2) at Wooster (4-5)

Cloverleaf (7-2, 5-1) at Springfield (0-9, 0-6)

Copley (3-6, 2-4) at Highland (9-0, 6-0)

Coventry (5-4, 2-4) at Streetsboro (5-4, 3-3)

Dalton (7-2, 5-1) at Chippewa (2-7, 1-5)

Field (4-5, 3-3) at Woodridge (6-3, 5-1)

Green (4-5, 2-3) at Lake (8-1, 4-1)

Kent Roosevelt (2-7, 1-6) at Cuyahoga Falls (1-8, 0-6)

Manchester (0-9, 0-6) at CVCA (6-3, 4-2)

Marlington (1-8, 1-3) at Alliance (7-2, 3-1)

North Canton Hoover (6-3, 3-2) at Jackson (5-4, 2-3)

Northwest (7-2, 5-1) at Canton South (6-3, 4-2)

Norton (7-2, 5-1) at Ravenna (3-6, 1-5)

Orrville (5-4, 4-2) at Triway (4-5, 2-4)

Perry (4-5, 1-4) at GlenOak (3-6, 1-4)

Rootstown (7-2, 2-1) at Mogadore (8-0, 3-0)

Solon (6-3, 3-1) at Medina (8-1, 4-0)

Stow (1-8, 0-5) at Hudson (9-0, 5-0)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (6-2) at Walsh Jesuit (7-2)

Tallmadge (7-2, 4-2) at Barberton (6-3, 5-1)

Wadsworth (5-4, 3-2) at Twinsburg (3-6, 2-4)

---

Saturday's Game

Canton McKinley (5-4) at Massillon (7-1), 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Walsh, Stow open volleyball playoffs with wins; Copley, Manchester roll in girls soccer