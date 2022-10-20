ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, OH

Walsh, Stow open volleyball playoffs with wins; Copley, Manchester roll in girls soccer

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rixFC_0ifqsSJg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8Fq4_0ifqsSJg00

More: https://presto.gannettdigital.com/#!/mediaCollection/edit/gallery/798b7348-b0a7-4dc8-9e09-1cb0c44283c2

VOLLEYBALL

Division I sectional

Stow 25-25-25, Roosevelt 11-15-16Walsh Jesuit 25-25-24-25, Louisville 16-17-26-24

It was a maroon and gold sweep Wednesday night at Walsh, as the Bulldogs (7-17) and Warriors (11-12) each won their sectional openers in the Division I Northeast 3 district.

Stow opened with a brilliant service display, finishing with 20 aces vs. the Rough Riders. Katie Flaherty led Stow with six aces, while junior Gianna Cella had four.

"This was probably our best serving game all season," said Stow coach Sara Snyder. "That's one thing that we worked very hard on and it paid off tonight."

Stow setter Ellie Mears finished with a career-high 31 assists.

In the nightcap, the Warriors' offense attacked from every angle against a scrappy Leopards team.

Walsh was led by Katherine Trzcinski with 18 kills.

The Warriors' setting duo of Cassandra Shaw and Madelyn Reed were all over the court. Reed finished with 23 assista, while Shaw had 32. Shaw reached the 1,000-career assist mark in the second set for Walsh.

GIRLS SOCCER

Copley 6, Canton South 0

Copley (16-0-1) opened the Division II postseason in the same fashion it played the regular season: Dominant.

In a sectional final, Copley got two goals from Emma Stransky. Ashley Kerekes, Zara Warford, Kate Young and Emily Kerekes each scored once. Goalkeeper Kami Ayoup had her 16th shutout in a row, as Copley finished with a 15-0 edge in shots on goal.

Manchester 12, Tuslaw 3

The Panthers (17-1) left nothing to chance in a Division II sectional final Wednesday against PAC-7 rival Tuslaw, putting up 10 goals in the first half.

Katie Norris erupted for a double hat trick for the Panthers, and Gina Tipton scored twice. Lauren Gunsett, Emily Allman, Carolee Crabtree, Rowan Olehnowicz and Megan DeLauder all scored one goal for Manchester, who finished with a 25-6 edge in shots on goal.

REPORTING SCORES

Schools are encouraged to report scores by email at bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com . Please report scores from home and away games and from wins and losses and include statistics from both teams. Let your athletic director and coach know if you do not see your school’s result.

NOMINATE ATHLETES

Coaches are encouraged to submit nominations for the High School Spotlight by noon on Mondays. Please email bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com with the nominee’s name, school, grade, accomplishments for the week and, most important, a color headshot (a jpeg image).

SOCCER

GIRLS

Tournament Scoreboard

Wednesday's Results

Division II Akron 1 Sectional Finals

Marlington 2, Crestwood 1

Streetsboro 4, Niles McKinley 1

Division II Akron 2 Sectional Final

Alliance 9, Hubbard 1

Division II Akron 3 Sectional Finals

Aurora 7, Fairview Park Fairview 0

Chagrin Falls 8, Norton 1

Cleveland Heights Beaumont School 5, Woodridge 1

Division II Akron 4 Sectional Finals

Archbishop Hoban 13, Tallmadge 1

Buckeye 3, Cloverleaf 2

Field 1, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 0 (OT)

Gates Mills Hawken 7, Coventry 0

Division II Elyria 1 Sectional Finals

Copley 6, Canton South 0

Mentor Lake Catholic 4, Northwest 1

Parma Padua 2, St. Vincent-St. Mary 1

Division III Akron 3 Sectional Finals

Manchester 12, Tuslaw 3

Waynedale 6, Lake Center Christian 0

Division III Akron 4 Sectional Finals

Chippewa 9, Rittman 0

Rootstown 1, Northwestern 0

Wednesday's Scoring Summaries

Division II Elyria 1 Sectional Final

COPLEY 6, CANTON SOUTH 0

Halftime: Copley, 6-0. Goals: Stransky (Cop.) 2, A. Kerekes (Cop.), Warford (Cop.), E. Kerekes (Cop.), Young (Cop.). Assists: Young (Cop.) 2, A. Arnold (Cop.), Stransky (Cop.), Young (Cop.), E. Kerekes (Cop.). Shots on goal: Cop., 15-0. Corner kicks: Cop., 3-0. Saves: Ayoup (Cop.) 0.

Records: Copley 16-0-1.

Division III Akron 3 Sectional Final

MANCHESTER 12, TUSLAW 3

Halftime: Manchester, 10-1. Goals: Norris (M) 6, DeLauder (T) 3, Tipton (M) 2, Gunsett (M), Allman (M), Crabtree (M), Olechnowicz (M). Assists: H. Craddock (M) 2, Tipton (M) 2, Norris (M). Shots on goal: Man., 23-9. Corner kicks: Man., 2-1. Saves: Hendershot (T) 11; Cox (M) 4, Prendergast (M) 2.

Records: Manchester 17-1.

Division III Akron 4 Sectional Final

CHIPPEWA 9, RITTMAN 0

Goals: Ab. Henegar (C) 3, McNab (C) 2, Blaz (C), Shiarla (C), Rodriguez (C), Gartin (C). Assists: An. Henegar (C) 2, Blaz (C), Ab. Henegar (C), Beach (C), Newsom (C), Moyer (C), Gasser (C). Shots on goal: Chi., 22-0. Corner kicks: Chi., 3-0. Saves: Dull (R) 13; Breeden (C) 0.

Records: Chippewa 15-3.

Tournament Schedule

Thursday's Games

Division I Cleveland 1 Sectional Finals

Cuyahoga Falls at Hudson, 6 p.m.

Ellet at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 2 Sectional Finals

Chardon at Twinsburg, 6 p.m.

Nordonia at Lake, 6 p.m.

Solon at GlenOak, 6 p.m.

Willoughby South at Stow, 6 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 3 Sectional Finals

Eastlake North at Walsh Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Kent Roosevelt at Painesville Riverside, 6 p.m.

Madison at Green, 6 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at Warren Howland, 6 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 4 Sectional Finals

Barberton at Avon Lake, 6 p.m.

Elyria at Strongsville, 6 p.m.

North Ridgeville at Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Division I Elyria 1 Sectional Finals

Cleveland St. Joseph Academy at Brecksville, 7 p.m.

Grafton Midview at Revere, 6 p.m.

Parma Normandy at Medina, 6 p.m.

Westlake at Highland, 6 p.m.

Division I Elyria 2 Sectional Finals

Wadsworth at Rocky River Magnificat, 6 p.m.

Wooster at North Royalton, 6 p.m.

BOYS

Tournament Schedule

Thursday's Games

Division III Akron 1 Sectional Final

Loudonville at Lake Center Christian, 6 p.m.

Division III Akron 2 Sectional Finals

Rootstown at Independence, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Burton Berkshire, 6 p.m.

Division III Elyria 1 Sectional Final

Northwestern at Manchester, 6 p.m.

---

Saturday's Games

Division I Cleveland 1 Sectional Finals

Austintown Fitch at Jackson, 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls at Eastlake North, 7 p.m.

Euclid at North Canton Hoover, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Solon, 7 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 2 Sectional Finals

Aurora at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Boardman at Twinsburg, 7 p.m.

Kent Roosevelt at Lake, 7 p.m.

Mayfield at Willoughby South, 7 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 3 Sectional Finals

Dover at Green, 7 p.m.

Mentor at Walsh Jesuit, 7 p.m.

North at Painesville Riverside, 7 p.m.

Nordonia at Hunting Valley University School, 7 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 4 Sectional Finals

Brecksville at Lakewood St. Edward, 7 p.m.

Cleveland John Marshall at Medina, 7 p.m.

Garfield at Brunswick, 1 p.m.

Division I Elyria 1 Sectional Finals

Avon Lake at Wooster, 7 p.m.

Berea-Midpark at Strongsville, 7 p.m.

Olmsted Falls at Wadsworth, 7 p.m.

Parma Normandy at Copley, 12:30 p.m.

Division I Elyria 2 Sectional Finals

Highland at Shaker Heights, 7 p.m.

North Royalton at North Ridgeville, 7 p.m.

Division II Akron 1 Sectional Final

Streetsboro at Chagrin Falls Kenston, 11 a.m.

Division II Akron 2 Sectional Finals

Niles McKinley at Poland Seminary, 4 p.m.

Ravenna at Hubbard, 4 p.m.

Division II Akron 3 Sectional Finals

Elyria Catholic at Field, 4 p.m.

Gates Mills Hawken at Orrville, 4 p.m.

Division II Akron 4 Sectional Finals

Bedford at CVCA, 4 p.m.

Buckeye at Norton, 4 p.m.

Cloverleaf at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 4 p.m.

Pepper Pike Orange at Tallmadge, 4 p.m.

Division II Akron 5 Sectional Finals

Cleveland Benedictine at Oberlin Firelands, 4 p.m.

LaGrange Keystone at Revere, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Tournament Scoreboard

Wednesday's Results

Division I Maple Heights Sectional

Berea-Midpark 3, Lakewood 1

Wadsworth 3, Parma Heights Valley Forge 0

Division I Solon Sectional

Walsh Jesuit 3, Louisville 1

Division I Hudson Sectional

Ashtabula Lakeside 3, Canton McKinley 0

Division I Parma Heights Sectional

Brunswick 3, Garfield Heights 0

Revere 3, Firestone 0

Division II Tallmadge Sectional

Archbishop Hoban 3, Cleveland Glenville 0

CVCA 3, St. Vincent-St. Mary 1

Division III Elyria Sectional

Chippewa 3, Our Lady of the Elms 0

Orrville 3, Northwestern 2

Division IV Columbiana Sectional

Canton Central Catholic 3, Lordstown 0

Mogadore 3, Kidron Central Christian 0

Wednesday's Scoring Summaries

Division I Maple Heights Sectional

WADSWORTH 25-25-25, PARMA HEIGHTS VALLEY FORGE 4-5-4

Kills: Decker (W) 11. Digs: Brandenburg (W) 8. Assists: Snyder (W) 18. Service Points: Zuro (W) 17. Aces: Zuro (W) 7.

Division II Tallmadge Sectional

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 25-25-25, CLEVELAND GLENVILLE 1-6-3

Kills: Kennedy (AH) 6. Assists: Day (AH) 11. Service Points: Schulda (AH) 22. Aces: Day (AH) 16.

Records: Archbishop Hoban 18-5.

Tournament Schedule

Thursday's Games

Division I Mentor Sectional

(At GlenOak High School)

Perry vs. GlenOak, 6 p.m.

North Canton Hoover vs. Willoughby South, 7:30 p.m.

Division I Maple Heights Sectional

(At Rocky River Magnificat High School)

Rocky River vs. Brecksville, 7:30 p.m.

Division I Solon Sectional

(At Chardon High School)

Massillon vs. Chardon, 6 p.m.

Lyndhurst Brush vs. Green, 7:30 p.m.

Division I Hudson Sectional

(At Jackson High School)

Jackson vs. Warren Harding, 6 p.m.

Maple Heights vs. Mentor, 7:30 p.m.

Division I Grafton Sectional

(At Cleveland St. Joseph Academy)

Strongsville vs. Avon Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Division I Parma Heights Sectional/District

(At Olmsted Falls High School)

North Olmsted vs. Olmsted Falls, 6 p.m.

North Royalton vs. Westlake, 7:30 p.m.

Division II Jefferson Sectional

(At Girard High School)

Warren Howland vs. Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

Division II Oberlin Sectional

(At Norton High School)

Hubbard vs. Norton, 6 p.m.

Cloverleaf vs. Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

Division II Tallmadge Sectional

(At Bay Village Bay High School)

Oberlin Firelands vs. Tallmadge, 6 p.m.

Coventry vs. Bay Village Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Division II Parma Heights Sectional

(At Parma Heights Holy Name High School)

Copley vs. Pepper Pike Orange, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Heights Beaumont School vs. Parma Heights Holy Name, 7:30 p.m.

---

Saturday's Games

Division I Mentor Sectional/District

(At TBD)

Eastlake North vs. Hudson, 3 p.m.

Austintown Fitch vs. Nordonia, 4:30 p.m.

Division I Maple Heights Sectional/District

(At Wadsworth High School)

Wadsworth vs. Avon, 3 p.m.

Berea-Midpark vs. North Ridgeville, 4:30 p.m.

Division I Solon Sectional/District

(At Twinsburg High School)

Stow-Kent Roosevelt winner vs. Twinsburg, 3 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit vs. Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Division I Grafton Sectional/District

(At Amherst Steele High School)

Grafton Midview vs. Medina, 4:30 p.m.

Division I Parma Heights Sectional/District

(At Wooster High School)

Revere vs. Wooster, 3 p.m.

Brunswick vs. Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Division II Tallmadge Sectional/District

(At Archbishop Hoban High School)

Archbishop Hoban vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6 p.m.

CVCA vs. Woodridge, 7:30 p.m.

Division III Elyria Sectional/District

(At TBD)

Chippewa vs. Hillsdale, 6 p.m.

Orrville vs. Garfield Height Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Division IV Columbiana Sectional/District

(At Lake Center Christian High School)

Mogadore vs. Lake Center Christian, 6 p.m.

Canton Central Catholic vs. Leetonia, 7:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK 10

Thursday's Games

(All games 7 p.m.)

East (5-4, 3-1) at Ellet (4-5, 2-2)

Nordonia (7-2) at Cleveland Benedictine (0-9)

St. Thomas Aquinas (0-7) at Canton Central Catholic (5-4)

---

Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban (9-0) at Lakewood St. Edward (8-1)

Aurora (6-3, 4-2) at Revere (3-6, 2-4)

Brecksville (2-7, 1-4) at North Royalton (5-4, 3-2)

Brunswick (2-7, 1-3) at Strongsville (3-6, 1-3)

Buchtel (4-4, 3-0) at Firestone (2-7, 2-2)

Cle. VASJ (7-2) at Wooster (4-5)

Cloverleaf (7-2, 5-1) at Springfield (0-9, 0-6)

Copley (3-6, 2-4) at Highland (9-0, 6-0)

Coventry (5-4, 2-4) at Streetsboro (5-4, 3-3)

Dalton (7-2, 5-1) at Chippewa (2-7, 1-5)

Field (4-5, 3-3) at Woodridge (6-3, 5-1)

Green (4-5, 2-3) at Lake (8-1, 4-1)

Kent Roosevelt (2-7, 1-6) at Cuyahoga Falls (1-8, 0-6)

Manchester (0-9, 0-6) at CVCA (6-3, 4-2)

Marlington (1-8, 1-3) at Alliance (7-2, 3-1)

North Canton Hoover (6-3, 3-2) at Jackson (5-4, 2-3)

Northwest (7-2, 5-1) at Canton South (6-3, 4-2)

Norton (7-2, 5-1) at Ravenna (3-6, 1-5)

Orrville (5-4, 4-2) at Triway (4-5, 2-4)

Perry (4-5, 1-4) at GlenOak (3-6, 1-4)

Rootstown (7-2, 2-1) at Mogadore (8-0, 3-0)

Solon (6-3, 3-1) at Medina (8-1, 4-0)

Stow (1-8, 0-5) at Hudson (9-0, 5-0)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (6-2) at Walsh Jesuit (7-2)

Tallmadge (7-2, 4-2) at Barberton (6-3, 5-1)

Wadsworth (5-4, 3-2) at Twinsburg (3-6, 2-4)

---

Saturday's Game

Canton McKinley (5-4) at Massillon (7-1), 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Walsh, Stow open volleyball playoffs with wins; Copley, Manchester roll in girls soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

See how St. Edward beat Hoban, 41-20, in a showdown for No. 1

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward left little doubt. The Eagles ended the regular season with a 41-20 win Friday night against Archbishop Hoban that should vault them back atop the cleveland.com high school football Top 25. They never trailed at First Federal Lakewood Stadium against Hoban, which entered the...
AKRON, OH
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo

A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 25 Tallmadge escapes past No. 23 Barberton in final seconds, 20-14

BARBERTON, Ohio — It took every last second Friday night to determine a winner, how fitting considering it is the final week of the regular season. With Barberton facing a fourth-and-1 inside midfield with under one minute left in the fourth quarter, the Tallmadge defense made a stand, recovering a fumble to lift its sideline in jubilation with a 20-14 win.
TALLMADGE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
BEREA, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say

CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
CANTON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy