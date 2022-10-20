Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Plenty has changed for the New England Patriots offense in the three weeks since Mac Jones took his most recent snap at quarterback. Two other players have had a chance to lead it. One of them, Brian Hoyer, joined Jones on the sideline following a concussion. And the other, rookie Bailey Zappe, has been one of the biggest surprises of the young season going 2-0 as the starter. Zappe’s success hasn’t created a legitimate controversy, with Jones possibly healthy enough to return Monday night against Chicago from the ankle injury he suffered late in the Week 3 loss to Baltimore. “I think it feels pretty good,” Jones said. “Just trying to work through all the stuff being able to play in an NFL football game. I want to be able to go out there and help the team. Once I’m there, I’m there.”

1 HOUR AGO