Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Roadrunner Cash” game were:

02-07-14-17-36

(two, seven, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $39,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

