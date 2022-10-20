Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald Co. students spent Friday behind bars and in the courtroom
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students had to go to court Friday. But that was all part of the immersive learning experience. They’re “Advanced Placement English-II” students who are reading the Harper Lee Classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Their trip entailed them reading the courtroom chapters of the book inside the historic McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville. A good way for them to experience how being in a courtroom might have felt during the time period in which the book was written.
carthagenewsonline.com
R-9 District announces passing of long-time Carthage High School English teacher Mrs. Caroline Tubbs
It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Caroline Tubbs. Caroline Tubbs has left a profound impact in the Carthage community throughout her 38 years of teaching experience. Many of those previous students have followed in her footsteps and are now employees of Carthage School District.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin shelters’ and nonprofits’ shelves empty of food, necessities
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some area organizations that pride themselves in helping the less fortunate, are in the unfortunate position of needing some help themselves. “We are not doing any food boxes today because our pantry shelves are empty, they’re empty. So we just don’t have any food to give to them,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor.
Baxter Springs PD issuing free vouchers instead of citations
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Instead of giving out citations, the Baxter Springs Police Department wants to help drivers fix their broken headlights, taillights or turn signals. It’s all part of a community-driven program called Lights On! The mission is to heal relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies. Friday, the Baxter Springs Police Department announced […]
earnthenecklace.com
Alexis Clemons Leaving KODE/KSNF: Where Is the Missouri Meteorologist Going?
Alexis Clemons has been responsible for the weather updates in Missouri for a little over a year. But the young meteorologist already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s leaving Joplin for a new opportunity. Alexis Clemons announced she is leaving KODE/KSNF in October 2022. The meteorologist’s followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Alexis Clemons said about her departure from KODE/KSNF here.
carthagenewsonline.com
Webb City resident earns top employee award from Mediacom
WEBB CITY, Mo. – Mediacom Communications recognized Webb City resident Tyler Otto as an employee who achieved top performance rankings for outstanding customer service and excellence in network operations. Otto was recognized as the region’s “Technician of the Year” at a recent ceremony held with corporate leaders. He was...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup
David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Capital improvements” sales tax on the ballot in Nevada
NEVADA, Mo. — A use tax proposal is on the ballot for voters in Nevada, as is the extension of a capital improvements sales tax. It’s currently one-half of one percent, and was originally passed by voters in 2004. The money is earmarked for a specific purpose. “So...
ozarksfn.com
A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs
PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
Fast-moving grassfires plague the area
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
Multiple grassfires across region; Extreme dry conditions and high winds
KOAM NEWS NOW (JOPLIN METRO) — Extreme drought conditions persist. No outside burning recommended. Authorities ask you not discard cigarettes. “All Grove area fire departments are busy with multiple grade fires in Ottawa, Delaware Counties and in McDonald County, Missouri. You may need to adjust your travel plans if you see smoke near you.” — Cowskin Fire Dept REDINGS MILL...
fourstateshomepage.com
Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
News Channel Nebraska
Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
koamnewsnow.com
Nevada hands Seneca first loss in regular season finale
SENECA, Mo. – (WATCH) Nevada tops Seneca 49-14 Friday night, handing the Indians their first loss of the season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
Want To Eat In Missouri Cliffside? A Unique Dining Experience For Sure
I am always up for a new dining experience or location. Missouri has so many places that offer great food of various kinds in unique locations or settings. You often will find some of the best foods in places that you would never expect. I think dining at a restaurant (or in this case, an "Grill & Bar") that is under a cliff would count as unique.
