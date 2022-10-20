ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:28 p.m. EDT

2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq's Mosul. BAGHDAD (AP) — Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings featuring war scenes and trees, dating back to the Assyrian Empire. A team of experts in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, has been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate. The structure was bulldozed by Islamic State group militants in 2016. Head of the restoration project said on Wednesday that his team was surprised to discover eight murals with inscriptions, decorative drawings and writings. The territory of present-day Iraq was home to some of the earliest cities in the world. Thousands of archaeological sites are scattered across the country, where Sumerians, Babylonian and Assyrian once lived.
WISCONSIN STATE
KHQ Right Now

Murray and Smiley spar over abortion, crime in Senate debate

Murray and Smiley spar over abortion, crime in Senate debate. Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley argued over abortion, crime and inflation in their only scheduled debate before the Nov. 8 election. Smiley on Sunday made numerous references to Murray’s 30 years in the Senate during the hour-long debate televised from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, saying it was time for a change. Smiley called Murray the image of big government. Smiley is making her first run for public office. Murray, who is seeking a sixth term, said in this election: “Women’s rights are on the ballot. Our democracy is on the ballot and our economy is on the ballot.”
SPOKANE, WA
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Suggests Biden, Warnock Behind Abortion Allegations

After a second woman came forward anonymously Wednesday to say that Herschel Walker urged her to get an abortion, the Georgia Senate candidate claimed the allegation was a “lie” in a Fox News interview.“You’re saying you don’t know this person?” Bret Baier asked, referring to the woman who said she was driven against her wishes to an abortion clinic in Dallas, Texas in the 1990s.“What I’m saying is this is a lie, and I’ve said it once and I’ve moved on in my campaign and moved on because we’re worried about what the Georgia people are talking about. They’re talking...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy