Saratoga Springs, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Albany, NY (WRGB) — We are one day away from another thrilling Friday Night Lights. Yesterday, we traveled to the Spartans. Today, we took in a practice at the Scotties. Ballston Spa had a light walk through today, but they know that this late in the season everything is on the line. Coming into this game, they're 6-1 and ranked 12th in Section II. The problem is, they haven't beaten their rival Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake since the 2019-2020 season. With revenge on their mind, Greg O'Connor, Ballston Spa Football Head Coach, said he wants to win this for the town and that this game could be do-or-die on their playoff chances.

BALLSTON SPA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO