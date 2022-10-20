Read full article on original website
lptv.org
White Earth Band Plans to Buy Ridgeway Court Apartments in Bemidji
The White Earth Band of Band of Ojibwe has announced their intention to purchase the Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji. According to a release provided Friday from the tribe’s public relations, the band envisions the Ridgeway Court property as its future sober-living community and as a way to further address homelessness and addiction. There are intentions to renovate the buildings in order to accommodate re-entry services for band members and other eligible clients.
lptv.org
Company Behind Planned Aitkin Co. Nickel Mine Receives $114M for Processing Plant
A proposed underground nickel mine in Aitkin County may be one step closer to becoming a reality. Talon Metals Corp. recently announced that its subsidiary, Talon Nickel, was one of 20 companies to receive a portion of the $2.8 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The aim of the law is to bring manufacturing and processing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electric grid stateside.
millelacsband.com
Remediation of Former Mille Lacs Marina site (38593 US Highway 169, Onamia MN, 56359)
PROJECT: Remediation of former Mille Lacs Marina site (38593 US Highway 169, Onamia MN, 56359) THIS IS NOT A CHANGE ORDER NOR A DIRECTION TO PROCEED WITH THE WORK DESCRIBED HEREIN. Description and Scope of Work. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Department of Natural Resources will be accepting bids...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
lptv.org
Golden Apple: New Therapy Dog Helping Students at Lake Region Christian School
To improve the lives of other people, Lake Region Christian School in Baxter has bought a therapy dog. This pet therapy will help students cope with health or emotional problems and make them feel good. After administrators and school staff did their research, they found that a therapy dog has...
lptv.org
Country Sunshine Farm in Brainerd Offers Market for Pumpkins, Other Fall Fun
With Halloween right around the corner, it’s a good time to pick out pumpkins. One Brainerd farm is hosting a fall market as a fun family activity. The Fall Farm Market at Country Sunshine Farm gives people a chance to pick out a pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and from somewhere other than a grocery shore. There are also mini gourds and hand-picked honeycrisp apples, along with different fall planters to set the fall scene.
Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]
The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
lptv.org
Debate Night 2022: District 6B – Sally Boos & Josh Heintzeman
In our last debate of Debate Night 2022, District 6B Candidates, Sally Boos & Josh Heintzeman gather at the Brainerd Studio to discuss their ideas for the future of their district and what they would change if given the chance. Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland...
KARE
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
Underneath the ground in Aitkin County, sits some of the highest-grade nickel deposits in the world. It could become the site of the state's first nickel mine.
lptv.org
Beltrami County Sheriff Candidates Meet at Public Forum
It’s a little over two weeks until Election Day, and in Beltrami County, one race that voters are keeping a close eye on is the position for sheriff. Current Sheriff Ernie Beitel announced his retirement earlier this year. With that, potential candidates took to the field. Now, following the primaries, the two candidates that remain are Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton and Captain Jason Riggs, who both work at the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.
lptv.org
MN House 6A and 5B Candidates Discuss Election Security, Education Funding
Election Day is less than a month away, and Lakeland PBS is once again providing viewers state legislative debates as part of our Debate Night 2022 coverage. On Thursday, we televised two live debates from our Brainerd studios. The first was for House District 6A, where Republican candidate Ben Davis...
lptv.org
Vehicle Crash South of Sebeka Results in Marijuana Bust
A vehicle reportedly crashed near Rockwood Township, just south of Sebeka, which lead to officials discovering drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
lptv.org
Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Oct. 20, 2022 was Purple Thursday, a national day of action in conjunction to Domestic Violence Awareness Month. That evening, the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter held an event at Bemidji State University in order to recognize the day and to show support for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.
valleynewslive.com
Two women hurt following rollover along Hwy. 10
STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two young women are hurt following a rollover crash and authorities say alcohol was involved. The crash report says 22-year-old Paige Kittelson of Staples was going west on Hwy. 10 near Staples when the SUV left the road and rolled on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 2 a.m.
knsiradio.com
Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital
(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
lptv.org
Vehicle Crash East of Becida Results in Drug Bust
Law enforcement discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle that crashed east of Becida on Sunday. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 in Rockwood Township at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General's Office places $11-million dollar fine on company that admitted to breaching aquifer during Line 3 construction
(Clearwater County, MN) -- Enbridge is facing a misdemeanor charge and fine after breaching a northern Minnesota aquifer. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged the company with appropriating state waters without a permit through construction after officials admitted to the January 2021 breach in Clearwater County. Company officials also admit they delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge will pay an $11-million dollar fine in connection with the breach.
willmarradio.com
Couple dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at northern Minnesota cabin
(Mille Lacs County, MN) -- Carbon monoxide poisoning kills a Brooklyn Park couple camping in Isle. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says the hunting cabin Mai and Moon Lee were found in contained dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Investigators say this was likely caused by a small charcoal stove that was used without proper ventilation.
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
