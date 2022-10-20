Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
PG&E Warns of Possible Power Shutoffs in the North Bay
PG&E is warning customers of possible power outages due to high winds in parts of the Bay Area Saturday. The utility said the power outages are likely to happen to prevent wildfires in the North Bay. Power shutoffs could stretch into Sunday and Monday. The counties that would be affected...
NBC Bay Area
Wind Advisory Surprises Bay Area Residents
Bay Area residents are used to windy conditions happening, but some tell told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they didn’t expect the strong winds that blew through times during the day. There were some adjustments being made to handle it. Alameda resident Chris Brown went to San Francisco from...
Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area
Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details (KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought […]
Clean, local power wins in S.F. against PG&E monopoly
The S.F. city attorney's office announced a win for municipal power against PG&E Friday morning, putting an end to the company's decades long "obvious attempt to eliminate competition" in The City. "PG&E has spent years trying to eliminate competition and obstruct San Francisco’s efforts to power our own municipal services using our own clean power," said City Attorney David Chiu. "Today’s decision helps ensure PG&E cannot use its monopoly to derail San Francisco’s efforts to provide affordable, public power." ...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hotel construction workers say they haven't been paid in months
SAN FRANCISCO - Construction workers at one San Francisco hotel say they've worked without pay for months. The Beacon Grand Hotel, formerly the Sir Francis Drake Hotel, is once again open and welcoming guests after closing their doors last year and undergoing a major remodel. Now, some of those who...
Wind advisory issued for greater Bay Area; gusts up to 45 mph possible
SAN FRANCISCO – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Saturday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area. The winds will bring a threat of downed branches and trees making driving difficult near the coast, NWS said. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast according to the Monterey Bay County of Emergency Services. There is increased concern for fire threats due to the low humidity. Currently, no Red Flag warning has been issued. On Sunday, there will be elevated fire...
What is 'Casual Carpool'? Here's why Bay Area commuters are advocating for it to make a comeback
Bay Bridge traffic is creeping back up to pre-pandemic levels, prompting calls for the return of a popular carpool service.
'Coastal areas are going to get obliterated': Strong winds forecast for Bay Area
"If you go out to Point Reyes this weekend, you are going to get blasted."
NBC Bay Area
Great ShakeOut: Bay Area Tests Preparedness for Next Big Earthquake
People across the Bay Area and beyond took some time Thursday to make sure they're prepared for the next big earthquake as part of the annual Great ShakeOut drill. At 10:20 a.m., people dropped what they were doing to practice the drop, cover and hold on technique. In San Francisco,...
EWG
As ratepayers struggle to pay PG&E energy bills, CEO rakes in over 190 times the typical employee salary
SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas & Electric’s CEO Patricia Poppe received $51.2 million in compensation last year, more than 190 times what the utility’s average employee earns and a tone deaf windfall amid soaring energy bills ratepayers can’t afford. Poppe’s compensation is almost double the amount...
Snow, wind and rain enter NorCal forecast. What will Bay Area see?
Far Northern California and Sierra Nevada are more likely than other areas to see precipitation this weekend.
sftimes.com
San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants
The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
San Francisco's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Francisco, California, has a long and storied history. It's also a city with a very high crime rate and some dangerous neighborhoods. Street car on Market Street, San Francisco, CA.Image by Duane Retzlaff from Pixabay.
Sierra snowstorm to bring strong winds to the Bay Area
A stark change from the hot weather this week is coming this weekend. The culprit is a fast-moving storm headed for the Sierra, which will bring snow to the passes and churn up the Bay winds.
Celebration for SF public toilet canceled amid backlash over $1.7M price tag
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Residents of Noe Valley are getting a new public restroom, and it could end up costing the city a pretty penny. On Wednesday the SF Chronicle reported that a new public toilet in the upscale San Francisco neighborhood would cost the city a whopping $1.7 million dollars. But according to San […]
Eater
Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.
It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
South San Francisco thrives through work-from-home era
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With many office spaces remaining empty in downtown San Francisco, it looks like remote work is here to stay. More tech companies continue to give up some of their downtown space and now the city is looking for creative ways to bring people back to the area — some may even […]
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
