ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

PG&E Warns of Possible Power Shutoffs in the North Bay

PG&E is warning customers of possible power outages due to high winds in parts of the Bay Area Saturday. The utility said the power outages are likely to happen to prevent wildfires in the North Bay. Power shutoffs could stretch into Sunday and Monday. The counties that would be affected...
NBC Bay Area

Wind Advisory Surprises Bay Area Residents

Bay Area residents are used to windy conditions happening, but some tell told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they didn’t expect the strong winds that blew through times during the day. There were some adjustments being made to handle it. Alameda resident Chris Brown went to San Francisco from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area

Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details (KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought […]
San Francisco Examiner

Clean, local power wins in S.F. against PG&E monopoly

The S.F. city attorney's office announced a win for municipal power against PG&E Friday morning, putting an end to the company's decades long "obvious attempt to eliminate competition" in The City. "PG&E has spent years trying to eliminate competition and obstruct San Francisco’s efforts to power our own municipal services using our own clean power," said City Attorney David Chiu. "Today’s decision helps ensure PG&E cannot use its monopoly to derail San Francisco’s efforts to provide affordable, public power." ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wind advisory issued for greater Bay Area; gusts up to 45 mph possible

SAN FRANCISCO – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Saturday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area.  The winds will bring a threat of downed branches and trees making driving difficult near the coast, NWS said. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast according to the Monterey Bay County of Emergency Services. There is increased concern for fire threats due to the low humidity. Currently, no Red Flag warning has been issued.  On Sunday, there will be elevated fire...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftimes.com

San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants

The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.

It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years

OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy