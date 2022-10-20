ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

localocnews.com

QUICK OUT: Corona del Mar wins the bell with victory over Newport Harbor

Corona del Mar player hoist the Bell after Friday’s Sunset League victory over Newport Harbor. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Corona del Mar High School’s football team, coached by Dan O’Shea, notched a critical 28-14 Sunset League victory over Newport Harbor Friday night in front of a capacity crowd at Newport.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Godinez girls volleyball team notches milestone win in CIF playoff opener

Godinez volleyball team after Thursday’s CIF playoff victory. (Photo courtesy Godinez Athletics). Godinez High School’s girls volleyball team made the most of its first appearance in the CIF playoffs in almost 10 years with a four-set victory over Newport Christian Thursday night in a Division 8 opener. It...
localocnews.com

San Juan Hills Football Dominates Trabuco Hills, Clinches Share of League Title

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 21

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Crean Lutheran girls volleyball team tops Walnut in CIF playoff opener

Crean Lutheran players cheer on their teammates Thursday in the playoff opener. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs John Luciano and Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran High School’s girls volleyball team defeated Walnut at home in four sets Thursday night in the opening round of the CIF Division 4 playoffs. To...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran stays undefeated with victory in final seconds over Tustin

Justin Dominguez of Crean Lutheran goes for yards against Tustin Friday night. (Photo courtesy Ted Rigoni/Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran and Tustin football teams battled to the final seconds in an Empire League Friday night but the visiting Saints were able to rally for a thrilling 29-28 victory to remain undefeated in the league.
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

‘All Roads Lead to This One’

Tiffany López had not planned to go to college. Even finishing high school seemed uncertain after she had to flee an abusive home at age 15 and work full time at fast-food restaurants to support herself. Higher education didn’t seem likely, let alone earning master’s and doctoral degrees, along with some of the most prestigious awards in academia.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Local Museums Rev Up

The Orange County Museum of Art is making headlines for its grand new venue opening this month, but that’s not the only local museum generating buzz. It’s not even the only O.C. museum moving into expanded new digs. The county’s major institutions—committed to accessibility, scholarship, and diverse voices and experiences—are shattering the old stereotype of the museum as stuffy, stodgy, and snooty.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Halloween Home Display Raises Awareness of Childhood Mood Disorder

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. West wind around...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event

Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Cheers to 50 Years of Sur La Table with Signature Libation

Sur La Table, which has a location on Avocado Avenue in Newport Beach next to Bristol Farms, recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary. According to the folks at Sur La Table, Shirley Collins opened the first Sur La Table store in Seattle’s Pike Place Market. This was an unusual store unlike no other in the area. Customers found a surprising selection of global cookware no one else offered, plus knowledgeable employees who were cooks too.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

