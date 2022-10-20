Read full article on original website
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, CaliforniaOcean Earth GreenLaguna Beach, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
PHOTOS: CdM players cherish The Bell after 10th straight win over Newport Harbor
CdM players display The Bell after Friday’s victory over Newport Harbor. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). As is always the case at the Battle on the Bay, one side of the sold out Davidson Field crowd would end Friday night delighted, the other devastated. And for...
QUICK OUT: Corona del Mar wins the bell with victory over Newport Harbor
Corona del Mar player hoist the Bell after Friday’s Sunset League victory over Newport Harbor. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Corona del Mar High School’s football team, coached by Dan O’Shea, notched a critical 28-14 Sunset League victory over Newport Harbor Friday night in front of a capacity crowd at Newport.
Godinez girls volleyball team notches milestone win in CIF playoff opener
Godinez volleyball team after Thursday’s CIF playoff victory. (Photo courtesy Godinez Athletics). Godinez High School’s girls volleyball team made the most of its first appearance in the CIF playoffs in almost 10 years with a four-set victory over Newport Christian Thursday night in a Division 8 opener. It...
San Juan Hills Football Dominates Trabuco Hills, Clinches Share of League Title
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
Northwood clinches a share of league title, but CIF playoff picture still up in the air
Northwood High School players celebrate Friday after winning the Dennis Toohey Fence Post Trophy. The trophy goes annually to the top team in Irvine. It’s the first time since 2012 has won the Fence Post. (Photo courtesy Northwood athletics). Northwood High School’s football team earned a share of the...
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 21
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Crean Lutheran girls volleyball team tops Walnut in CIF playoff opener
Crean Lutheran players cheer on their teammates Thursday in the playoff opener. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs John Luciano and Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran High School’s girls volleyball team defeated Walnut at home in four sets Thursday night in the opening round of the CIF Division 4 playoffs. To...
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran stays undefeated with victory in final seconds over Tustin
Justin Dominguez of Crean Lutheran goes for yards against Tustin Friday night. (Photo courtesy Ted Rigoni/Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran and Tustin football teams battled to the final seconds in an Empire League Friday night but the visiting Saints were able to rally for a thrilling 29-28 victory to remain undefeated in the league.
Vivek Babaria Joins DISC Sports & Spine Center in Newport Beach as Physician Partner
DISC Sports & Spine Center has welcomed a new physician partner to its talented roster of experts. Vivek Babaria, DO, RMSK, who will see patients in Newport Beach, is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and fellowship trained in interventional spine care, sports and regenerative medicine. At the core...
‘All Roads Lead to This One’
Tiffany López had not planned to go to college. Even finishing high school seemed uncertain after she had to flee an abusive home at age 15 and work full time at fast-food restaurants to support herself. Higher education didn’t seem likely, let alone earning master’s and doctoral degrees, along with some of the most prestigious awards in academia.
Ten transients were arrested and 20 refused help, at a homeless camp cleanup in Garden Grove
Last week, Garden Grove Police Department Special Resource Team (SRT) Officers collaborated with Be Well OC, Caltrans Orange County District 12, Garden Grove Public Works Department and OC Outreach & Engagement to conduct outreach and a clean-up of the Newhope St/Trask Ave. area. During the three-day event, 30 individuals were...
Seal Beach Police Chief Phil Gonshak to step down, take position in Colorado as Interim County Manager
Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive of the Seal Beach Police Department, having accepted a job as the Interim County Manager for Summit County, Colorado. After over 15 years of dedicated service to the Seal Beach Police Department,...
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
Local Museums Rev Up
The Orange County Museum of Art is making headlines for its grand new venue opening this month, but that’s not the only local museum generating buzz. It’s not even the only O.C. museum moving into expanded new digs. The county’s major institutions—committed to accessibility, scholarship, and diverse voices and experiences—are shattering the old stereotype of the museum as stuffy, stodgy, and snooty.
Halloween Home Display Raises Awareness of Childhood Mood Disorder
Two Santa Ana men were arrested in Irvine for stealing copper wiring from a vacant building
Irvine police officers located two bikes parked outside of a vacant building in the west end of Irvine this weekend. The officers quickly determined that suspects were inside the building stealing copper wiring. Gerardo Jardon, 30, of Santa Ana, Juan Munoz-Tacuba, 33, of Laguna Beach, and Renato Telesfor-Santos, 40, of...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. West wind around...
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
Westbound 91 Express Lanes work in O.C. and SR-91 work in Corona expected to cause delays this weekend
Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan alternate routes this weekend as construction work on the westbound 91 Express Lanes in Orange County will result in lane closures Friday night to Sunday morning. The work on the Orange County side will affect the westbound 91 Express Lanes and the...
Cheers to 50 Years of Sur La Table with Signature Libation
Sur La Table, which has a location on Avocado Avenue in Newport Beach next to Bristol Farms, recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary. According to the folks at Sur La Table, Shirley Collins opened the first Sur La Table store in Seattle’s Pike Place Market. This was an unusual store unlike no other in the area. Customers found a surprising selection of global cookware no one else offered, plus knowledgeable employees who were cooks too.
