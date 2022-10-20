ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?

Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
Alligator recovered in New Plymouth by Idaho Fish and Game

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game report that on the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, Fish and Game took possession of an alligator that was found by a New Plymouth resident the previous night. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility. At...
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Boise man sentenced to 7 years in prison for selling meth

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Steven John Gallardo, 43, of Boise, Idaho was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. According to court records, between March and July 2021, Gallardo was involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the Boise area.
BOISE, ID
Endangered Missing Person Alert

CALDWELL, Idaho — Endangered missing person alert:. Idaho State Police advise that Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka, a 75 year old - Asian Male - 5'1" - 150 lbs - Black Hair - Brown Eyes is missing. Last seen driving a vehicle: Black - 2015 - Jeep - Patriot, Driving...
WILDER, ID
Caldwell Police Officer hit by DUI suspect driver

CALDWELL, Idaho — Just after midnight, a Caldwell Police Officer was traveling west on Chicago Street, while passing through the intersection at Kimball Ave, his patrol car was struck on the left side by a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup. The pickup failed to stop at the stop sign and...
CALDWELL, ID
Three suspects arrested after Boise homicide investigation

Boise Police responded to a local hospital late Wednesday night after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation, leading them to a location on the 7000 block of W. Emerald Street. BPD's Special Operations Unit also responded.
BOISE, ID
Air Force can't fly with Boise State, Broncos win nail-biter

The Broncos had a scare Saturday night in Colorado Springs, but a strong defensive stand led to a 19-14 victory over division rivals Air Force. After going into halftime leading 19-7, Boise State couldn't muster any points in the second half. Air Force scored to start the 4th quarter and looked to make a comeback.
BOISE, ID

