Pearl City, HI

KITV.com

Some say raised sidewalks in Kailua make the roads more dangerous

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many people driving through the Kailua area said the raised sidewalks are not serving their purpose instead they are making the roads more prone to accidents. “There are drivers that slow down so much that the car behind them don’t know they’re going down to...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Saturday, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Saturday Weather: Morning showers, breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Lingering moisture continues to bring enhanced shower activity to the islands. Starting off Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies then becoming mostly sunny with isolated showers In the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

"The worst it's ever been." | Honolulu City Council halts audit of Dept. of Planning and Permitting

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu City Council put off a resolution on Tuesday that looks to audit the troubled Department of Planning and Permitting. The Committee on Executive Matter and Legal Affairs discussed the systemic operational deficiencies within the department. For months, it's been under fire from customers who have complained about outrageous delays to obtain residential and commercial permits.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Life Changing Surgery ahead for 9-Year-Old Ewa Beach Girl

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- There's an old saying that "health is wealth" -- but we still often take being able to use our arms and legs for granted. An Ewa Beach girl will soon be getting surgery that will hopefully transform her life by allowing her to walk more freely.
EWA BEACH, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: October 20, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A weak front moves back toward Kauai focusing rain chances over the Garden Isle for Aloha Friday. Tonight, cloudy skies with some pop up rains possible. Highest rain chance will be for West Oahu and Kauai. Lows near 70s.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, back and arm in a machete attack overnight. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at 1523 Kalakaua Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Robbery Reported At Hale Halawai Park In Kona

KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police report another assault at has occurred at the Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona, and the two suspects fled the area on foot. (BIVN) – The victim of a robbery at Hale Halawai Park in Kona on Thursday evening sustained non-life threatening injuries, police say, and the suspects in the alleged assault are still at large.
KAILUA-KONA, HI

