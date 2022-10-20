Read full article on original website
KITV.com
JBPHH base lifts boil water advisory, after several water main breaks impact Oahu residents
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a week, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership have announced that they have lifted the boil-water advisory that went into effect on October 14, following multiple water main breaks impacting over 90,000 residents. According to a JBPHH press release shared Friday, multiple tests to the water system...
Kapaa Quarry Road to be closed for filming
Portions of Kapaa Quarry Road will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 23 for a movie production to film a car stunt, according to city officials.
KITV.com
Some say raised sidewalks in Kailua make the roads more dangerous
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many people driving through the Kailua area said the raised sidewalks are not serving their purpose instead they are making the roads more prone to accidents. “There are drivers that slow down so much that the car behind them don’t know they’re going down to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Saturday, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
KITV.com
Early morning rollover crash shuts portion of H-1 Freeway in Honolulu
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- The Pali Highway on-ramp to the H1 Freeway east bound has reopened following an early morning rollover crash in Honolulu on Friday, Oct. 21. Honolulu Emergency Services responded to the crash off the Pali Highway just before 2 a.m.
Putting millions towards more walkways on Oahu
Only 57% of streets on Oahu have a walkway on both sides with many calling on the government to fix this problem.
KITV.com
Saturday Weather: Morning showers, breezy trade winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Lingering moisture continues to bring enhanced shower activity to the islands. Starting off Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies then becoming mostly sunny with isolated showers In the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward and...
Many Oahu residents first time tasting Chick-Fil-A
Four years after announcing it's expanding to Hawaii, Oahu’s first Chick-Fil-A is finally open. It's a moment many residents have been waiting for and they had to wait a little bit longer as the line stretched outside of the Ala Moana food court, and past Old Navy.
What happens if the Honolulu Rail derails?
No one wants a derailment, but training for the exercise has been years in the making.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
KITV.com
"The worst it's ever been." | Honolulu City Council halts audit of Dept. of Planning and Permitting
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu City Council put off a resolution on Tuesday that looks to audit the troubled Department of Planning and Permitting. The Committee on Executive Matter and Legal Affairs discussed the systemic operational deficiencies within the department. For months, it's been under fire from customers who have complained about outrageous delays to obtain residential and commercial permits.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state public housing agency and an affordable housing developer have reached an agreement over the failed plan to redevelop a public housing complex. Eight years after the ambitious redevelopment was announced, Mayor Wright Housing in Liliha looks pretty much like it did when it was built 70...
List of new tenants coming to Pearlridge Center
Today, there are nearly 250 tenants -- and counting!
Chinatown stabbing leaves 1 in serious condition
A man is in the trauma hospital after receiving multiple stab wounds, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
KITV.com
Life Changing Surgery ahead for 9-Year-Old Ewa Beach Girl
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- There's an old saying that "health is wealth" -- but we still often take being able to use our arms and legs for granted. An Ewa Beach girl will soon be getting surgery that will hopefully transform her life by allowing her to walk more freely.
KITV.com
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: October 20, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A weak front moves back toward Kauai focusing rain chances over the Garden Isle for Aloha Friday. Tonight, cloudy skies with some pop up rains possible. Highest rain chance will be for West Oahu and Kauai. Lows near 70s.
hawaiinewsnow.com
21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, back and arm in a machete attack overnight. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at 1523 Kalakaua Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old...
Oahu’s First Chick-Fil-A opens at Ala Moana Center
They say to eat more chicken because the first Chick-Fil-A is opening its door on Oahu at Ala Moana Center. We sent Dallis Ontiveros over to the scene to get a look at the excitement.
bigislandvideonews.com
Robbery Reported At Hale Halawai Park In Kona
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police report another assault at has occurred at the Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona, and the two suspects fled the area on foot. (BIVN) – The victim of a robbery at Hale Halawai Park in Kona on Thursday evening sustained non-life threatening injuries, police say, and the suspects in the alleged assault are still at large.
KITV.com
Two pets dead after residential fire in Wahiawa; family stranded | UPDATE
UPDATE: A family displaced by the Wahiawa fire Tuesday have not received a response from the Red Cross as of Wednesday afternoon. They say they have no where else to go.
