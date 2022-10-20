ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company Behind Planned Aitkin Co. Nickel Mine Receives $114M for Processing Plant

A proposed underground nickel mine in Aitkin County may be one step closer to becoming a reality. Talon Metals Corp. recently announced that its subsidiary, Talon Nickel, was one of 20 companies to receive a portion of the $2.8 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The aim of the law is to bring manufacturing and processing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electric grid stateside.
Debate Night 2022: District 6B – Sally Boos & Josh Heintzeman

In our last debate of Debate Night 2022, District 6B Candidates, Sally Boos & Josh Heintzeman gather at the Brainerd Studio to discuss their ideas for the future of their district and what they would change if given the chance.

