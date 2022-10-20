Middletown, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Middletown.
The Steelton Highspire High School volleyball team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on October 20, 2022, 13:15:00.
Steelton Highspire High School
Middletown Area High School
October 20, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Steelton Highspire High School volleyball team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
Steelton Highspire High School
Middletown Area High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Comments / 0