Theater Review: URI Theatre students rise to the challenge of tough ‘Polaroid Stories’

independentri.com
Theater Round-up: Clothes don’t make the man in modern revival of ‘Tootsie’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Actor Ashley Alexandra admits she’s followed “a weird, winding road to get here,” but here she is: on tour with “Tootsie,” which stops Oct. 25-30 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy may best be known by...
independentri.com
Andy McKee looks to close out URI Guitar Festival in style
The 7th Annual University of Rhode Island Guitar Festival is set to take over Southern Rhode Island this week, with performances beginning last night and lasting through Sunday on the school’s campus in Kingston and at Pump House Music Works in Wakefield. World-renowned guitarists Rene Izquierdo, Andrea Gonzalez Caballero,...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Through NK home, the legacy of Jack Jenkins lives on
The home located at 401 Tower Hill Road in North Kingstown was constructed in 1892 by the Sherman Brothers of Wickford for Dr. Curtis Maryott and his wife Maria (Hawkins) on a portion of the Sam Phillips farm they had purchased in 1887. Sadly, a year after moving into the house Maria died of cancer. A year later Dr. Maryott married the widow Ida Rebecca (Irons) Phillips, whose husband Edwin had died in 1891 in Glocester where they and Maria Hawkins were originally from. Dr Curtis and Ida Maryott continued living here in the house until his sudden death in 1903 at the age of 62. A year later Ida remarried, this time to Ernest Ward Phillips. In 1907, Ida Rebecca (Irons) Phillips Maryott Phillips, sold this house to local merchant and former vaudevillian performer John E. “Jack” Jenkins.
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland man going big with walk-thru Halloween display
CUMBERLAND – Eric Loffredo has always loved Halloween, carrying his joy for it into adulthood, but this year he’ll take that dedication to the fall holiday to another level. Loffredo is inviting area families to walk through the yard of his family’s home at 25 East Barrows St....
Atlas Obscura
Cranston Street Armory
The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
whatsupnewp.com
CCRI to recognize ten alumni for professional and personal achievements at the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards￼
Ten Community College of Rhode Island alumni will be inducted into the college’s Society of Knights and Squires as part of the CCRI Foundation and Alumni Association’s 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards. The awards ceremony takes place Thursday, November 17 at 6 pm at CCRI’s Warwick campus. Tickets can...
vikingsaga.org
Restaurant Review: Zavala Mexican Bistro
The minute hand strikes 2:10. Exhausted high school students file out of ELHS after yet another trying day. Zavala Mexican Bistro stands as the perfect refuge for them. Located within walking distance from the high school. in the plaza behind the track, the convenient location is the perfect after-school bite.
A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift
What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
West Warwick, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Norwich, CT
Charming, quaint, and full of history—these are just some things that come to mind when thinking of Norwich, Connecticut. This historical city is located in New London County, where three rivers converge. It's teeming with things to do, from exploring world-renowned museums to strolling through beautifully manicured gardens. If...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland set to celebrate transformed senior center
CUMBERLAND – When looking at the Cumberland Senior Center at the Monastery today, it can be hard to remember what it was like before renovations started, says Mayor Jeff Mutter. The town is marking the completion of extensive upgrades to the center behind the library off Diamond Hill Road,...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
independentri.com
South Kingstown looks to close retail loophole for compassion centers
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An upcoming referendum on allowing recreational pot sales in town would have no effect on an existing compassion center if it ultimately decides to sell it. The situation has local officials working to create zoning rules to enforce or curb such retail sales before Dec....
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 22 – 29)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. October 23 – 29, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Eastbound...
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
firefighternation.com
Salem (CT) Paid and Volunteer Firefighters Feud; Harassment, Pay, and Toxicity Fuel Fight
Elizabeth Regan – The Day, New London, Conn. Oct. 21—SALEM — Allegations of a hostile work environment at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company are calling attention to systemic deficiencies in a framework that mixes town-employed firefighters and independent volunteers. By order of First Selectman Ed Chmielewski,...
darientimes.com
This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut
If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
