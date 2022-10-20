Theater Review: URI Theatre students rise to the challenge of tough ‘Polaroid Stories’

The home located at 401 Tower Hill Road in North Kingstown was constructed in 1892 by the Sherman Brothers of Wickford for Dr. Curtis Maryott and his wife Maria (Hawkins) on a portion of the Sam Phillips farm they had purchased in 1887. Sadly, a year after moving into the house Maria died of cancer. A year later Dr. Maryott married the widow Ida Rebecca (Irons) Phillips, whose husband Edwin had died in 1891 in Glocester where they and Maria Hawkins were originally from. Dr Curtis and Ida Maryott continued living here in the house until his sudden death in 1903 at the age of 62. A year later Ida remarried, this time to Ernest Ward Phillips. In 1907, Ida Rebecca (Irons) Phillips Maryott Phillips, sold this house to local merchant and former vaudevillian performer John E. “Jack” Jenkins.

