ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man pleads not guilty to charge of fatally shooting rapper PnB Rock

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twHdN_0ifqlXyu00

A man who was arrested in Las Vegas in connection with the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at the South Los Angeles Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other charges.

Freddie Lee Trone, 40, and his teenage son are charged with one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts each of second-degree robbery involving the Sept. 12 killing of Rakim Allen, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The 30-year-old rapper was shot at the restaurant at 106 W. Manchester Ave., near Main Street, where he was eating lunch with his girlfriend.

Police said a male suspect walked up to the couple, drew a handgun, demanded PnB Rock’s jewelry, and shot him.

TMZ and Fox11 reported that Freddie Trone is believed to have been the getaway driver following the shooting, allegedly carried out by his teen son. TMZ reported that the pair later burned the vehicle used during the crime.

TMZ and Fox11 also reported that Freddie Trone and his son were already in the restaurant parking lot when PnB Rock arrived, contradicting earlier suggestions that social media posts by the rapper and his girlfriend showing his jewelry and tagging their location led to the robbery and shooting.

Witnesses said an argument occurred during the heist, culminating in the shooting, which was captured on the restaurant’s video surveillance system.

The rapper died at a hospital.

Freddie Trone was returned from Nevada to Los Angeles County on Tuesday, according to jail records.

A third defendant, Shauntel Trone, 38, pleaded not guilty Sept. 29 to one count of being an accessory after the fact.

ABC7 reported that she is the teen suspect’s stepmother. She was freed on bond less than a week after her Sept. 27 arrest, according to jail records.

The two adult defendants are due back in a Compton courtroom Nov. 18, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against them to proceed to trial.

No update was immediately available involving the case of the juvenile, who was 17 at the time of his arrest Sept. 27.

Comments / 2

Rosie Smith
3d ago

you pled not guilty when all those folks at the Restaurants seen you, we'll see how this going to ply outt!!! Prayers to PnB family and his Gf&Daughter.let justice be served!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Three murder suspects arrested for involvement in gang related shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday. Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabbed during argument in Long Beach, woman arrested

LONG BEACH, Calif. – An argument at a Long Beach motel Saturday morning led to the stabbing of a man and the arrest of the woman believed to have wielded the weapon. The stabbing occurred at 10:24 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Pacific Coast Highway, according to Long Beach Police Department spokesman Richard Mejia.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

2 Los Angeles County men accused of shooting guard during armored car robbery

A pair of men from Los Angeles County were arrested Friday on federal charges stemming from the armed robbery of an armored car in West Carson earlier this week. Federal authorities arrested San Pedro resident Gregory James, 47, and Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, on charges related to a Hobbs Act robbery — meaning it’s a robbery affecting interstate or international commerce — and discharging a gun during a violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a news release.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man in his 20s found fatally shot in Compton

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton late Friday evening. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Elm Street at around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. Investigators were working to determine a motive in the shooting, and were looking into whether the shooting was gang-related or not. They were unable to provide any information on a suspect or vehicle. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Armed robbers hit Mid-City Roscoe’s Chicken N Waffles

LOS ANGELES – Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles. The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Cruz could not confirm broadcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large

A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy