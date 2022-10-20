ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Texas College Football Steers end their winning drought

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas College football team has seen their winning drought come to an end winning their first game last week. Winning a game does not make a season but with the Steers the last time they won a game this time of the year they also went on to win their first away home since 2018 against Lyon College 38-34.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

RZ Game Ball Winner: WhiteHouse Wildcats

KLTV 7's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about what the district does to make sure library books are appropriate for students. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Updated: 53 minutes ago. KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with LeTourneau University Physics Professor Edward...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

West Rusk’s Andon Mata fakes a hand off and runs the ball in for a touchdown

At Friday night’s McKinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a bow before the home crowd, a season ticket holder for a record 73 years. But, Ralph never attended Longview High School. He went to school in Panola County. A U.S. Army World War II veteran, when he came home he became a Lobo fan when his boss gave him tickets one year. A true fan, he has supported the Lobos during good times...and not so good times. Mr. Lobo began in 1949 and has bought season tickets for 73 years. In a fitting tribute to Bailey, the Lobos scored a touchdown while he was being recognized. Ralph talked about what he loves most about attending the games.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler High hopes to continue on road to playoffs with victory over Lufkin

Beckville is shutting out Frankston Friday night. As of 9:50 p.m., it was 41-0 in the fourth quarter. Nacogdoches' Isaac Jones scrambles 90 yards across the field for a touchdown. Updated: 24 minutes ago. During Friday’s game against Texas High, Nacogdoches’ Isaac Jones gets the ball and sprints 90 yards...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hit and run at Troup and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night

Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro ISD Bond

Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food. Estimated...
BROWNSBORO, TX
ketk.com

City of Tyler to host Fall Family Fun Festival

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Madeline Burton with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about upcoming events, this weekend and next in Tyler, including the Rose Season Open House, Fall Family Fun Festival, Movie in the Garden and more. For more information, click...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Kitchen Pickin’: A little bit of East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff brings a piece of East Texas, Hollywood, and a big ugly/beautiful appliance from the 1970s. Plus Steph has a 80-year-old treasure from a junk sale in Wood County. Corelle snowflake blue garland. Jeff: You can pretty much...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Week 9 Red Zone weather forecast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The weather in the Red Zone will be mild and occasionally breezy, but totally dry! No rain in the forecast for today with clear skies over East Texas, but south winds will be a bit on the breezy side, occasionally blowing upwards of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will sit close to 80 degrees by kick-off time, and will only drop to near 70 degrees by the final whistle.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A victim is in surgery after a shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at about 2:50 p.m. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, one victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, where he is receiving surgery; witnesses said two suspects ran after the shooting.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

First Lady of Texas attends event in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, along with her dog Pancake, attended an event sponsored by the Republican Women of Gregg County in Longview Wednesday. Mrs. Abbott posed for pictures with those in attendance and talked about the importance of getting out the vote and...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Better East Texas: 3D printed food

Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in May, a similar bond was proposed but knocked down. 6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The...
BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Winona Middle School recognized for educational success

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - After reaching educational success, Winona ISD Middle School receives recognition from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET). NIET is an organization that works with other schools across the country to help improve educator effectiveness and build opportunities for students. The organization came by the...
WINONA, TX
101.5 KNUE

Have You Tried This Money-Saving Hack at the HomeGoods in Tyler, TX?

Tell us, have you tried this money-saving hack at the HomeGoods in Longview or Tyler, Texas?. It's amazing the things we can learn online these days. As much as we rail against the internet and social media, there's no denying that we can get secrets, tips, and hacks from our fellow shoppers that can save us lots of money.
TYLER, TX

