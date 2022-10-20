Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Related
KLTV
‘Mr. Lobo’ Ralph Bailey honored at Longview game as 73-year season ticket holder
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - High school football is huge in East Texas, and fan loyalty to teams is often serious business. But one East Texas high school football fan was recognized for proving his loyalty, over the test of time. At Friday nights Mckinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a...
KLTV
Texas College Football Steers end their winning drought
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas College football team has seen their winning drought come to an end winning their first game last week. Winning a game does not make a season but with the Steers the last time they won a game this time of the year they also went on to win their first away home since 2018 against Lyon College 38-34.
KLTV
RZ Game Ball Winner: WhiteHouse Wildcats
KLTV 7's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about what the district does to make sure library books are appropriate for students. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Updated: 53 minutes ago. KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with LeTourneau University Physics Professor Edward...
KLTV
West Rusk’s Andon Mata fakes a hand off and runs the ball in for a touchdown
At Friday night’s McKinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a bow before the home crowd, a season ticket holder for a record 73 years. But, Ralph never attended Longview High School. He went to school in Panola County. A U.S. Army World War II veteran, when he came home he became a Lobo fan when his boss gave him tickets one year. A true fan, he has supported the Lobos during good times...and not so good times. Mr. Lobo began in 1949 and has bought season tickets for 73 years. In a fitting tribute to Bailey, the Lobos scored a touchdown while he was being recognized. Ralph talked about what he loves most about attending the games.
KLTV
Beckville shutting out Frankston at Friday night game
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville is shutting out Frankston Friday night. As of 9:50 p.m., it was 41-0 in the fourth quarter. We have highlights from our Game of The Week here.
KLTV
Big Sandy’s Christian Kearby catches long pass for 51 yard touchdown
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - During Thursday night’s game against Union Grove, Big Sandy’s Kayden Smith goes back to pass and finds Christian Kearby for a 51 yard pitch and catch. We have the clip here.
KLTV
Tyler High hopes to continue on road to playoffs with victory over Lufkin
Beckville is shutting out Frankston Friday night. As of 9:50 p.m., it was 41-0 in the fourth quarter. Nacogdoches' Isaac Jones scrambles 90 yards across the field for a touchdown. Updated: 24 minutes ago. During Friday’s game against Texas High, Nacogdoches’ Isaac Jones gets the ball and sprints 90 yards...
KLTV
VIDEO: Hit and run at Troup and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night
Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
KLTV
Brownsboro ISD Bond
Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food. Estimated...
ketk.com
City of Tyler to host Fall Family Fun Festival
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Madeline Burton with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about upcoming events, this weekend and next in Tyler, including the Rose Season Open House, Fall Family Fun Festival, Movie in the Garden and more. For more information, click...
One person shot, two on the run in alleged Tyler North Broadway shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a person was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, near the 2500 block of North Broadway Avenue. According to authorities, officers are searching for two people who allegedly took off on foot after the shooting. The victim was shot multiple times and has been taken to a […]
KLTV
Kitchen Pickin’: A little bit of East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff brings a piece of East Texas, Hollywood, and a big ugly/beautiful appliance from the 1970s. Plus Steph has a 80-year-old treasure from a junk sale in Wood County. Corelle snowflake blue garland. Jeff: You can pretty much...
KLTV
Week 9 Red Zone weather forecast
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The weather in the Red Zone will be mild and occasionally breezy, but totally dry! No rain in the forecast for today with clear skies over East Texas, but south winds will be a bit on the breezy side, occasionally blowing upwards of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will sit close to 80 degrees by kick-off time, and will only drop to near 70 degrees by the final whistle.
KLTV
East Texan launches ‘Weird and Different’ clothing brand to encourage authenticity
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan is getting national recognition for his talents in the fashion industry and a clothing brand which was born from the hurtful words of others. In 2020 fashion designer Romereo Brown Jr. started selling clothing and apparel through his brand, ‘Weird and Different.’ The idea came to him senior year of high school.
KLTV
1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A victim is in surgery after a shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at about 2:50 p.m. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, one victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, where he is receiving surgery; witnesses said two suspects ran after the shooting.
KLTV
First Lady of Texas attends event in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, along with her dog Pancake, attended an event sponsored by the Republican Women of Gregg County in Longview Wednesday. Mrs. Abbott posed for pictures with those in attendance and talked about the importance of getting out the vote and...
KLTV
Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration
Jacob and Wendy Goode were camping in in Marion County when they saw the string of lights passing by overhead. They took video which they shared with us here for you to see. One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’. Updated: 2...
KLTV
Better East Texas: 3D printed food
Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in May, a similar bond was proposed but knocked down. 6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The...
KLTV
Winona Middle School recognized for educational success
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - After reaching educational success, Winona ISD Middle School receives recognition from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET). NIET is an organization that works with other schools across the country to help improve educator effectiveness and build opportunities for students. The organization came by the...
Have You Tried This Money-Saving Hack at the HomeGoods in Tyler, TX?
Tell us, have you tried this money-saving hack at the HomeGoods in Longview or Tyler, Texas?. It's amazing the things we can learn online these days. As much as we rail against the internet and social media, there's no denying that we can get secrets, tips, and hacks from our fellow shoppers that can save us lots of money.
Comments / 0