NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Absorb Key Housing Data

Treasury yields fell again on Wednesday, as markets absorbed housing sector data and paid close attention to earnings reports, scanning the numbers for hints about a looming recession. The 10-year Treasury yield was last down by close to 10 basis points to 4.011%. The benchmark note has come off the...
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Rise as Investors Look Past Disappointing Tech Earnings, Meta Shares Crater

Stock futures rose in overnight trading Wednesday as investors seemed to brush off disappointing results from Meta Platforms. Meta sinks 19% on disappointing outlook, earnings miss. Shares of Meta Platforms plummeted more than 19% in extended trading Wednesday after the Facebook parent shares a weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings estimates...
NBC San Diego

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises, Erasing Earlier Decline

Treasury yields recovered from earlier declines Monday as traders assessed the prospects of future central bank moves and the state of the global economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield was last around flat at 4.209%. On Friday, the benchmark Treasury note had hit a 14-year high and traded as high as 4.337%. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield was last down by about 1 basis point at 4.477%.
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks were on a roll heading into Wednesday. The major U.S. indices had another big day Tuesday, extending equities' winning streak to three days. But then a couple major tech companies reported quarterly results (more on that below), and all of a sudden a pretty solid earnings season started to look a little more sketchy. There are more Big Tech earnings to come this week, too: Facebook parent Meta is on deck to report after the bell Wednesday, and Apple and Amazon go Thursday. Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; South Korea Economy Grows Slowest in Year

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Thursday as investors digest economic data in the region. Japan's Nikkei 225 was slightly lower in early trade while the Topix lost 0.29%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46%. The Kospi added 0.7%, while the...
NBC San Diego

UK Trial Will Inject Hydrogen Into a Gas-Fired, Grid-Connected Power Station

The hydrogen will be injected by Centrica Business Solutions into a gas-peaking plant in Lincolnshire, east England. The last few years have seen big companies like Centrica make moves in the hydrogen sector. Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for hydrogen during her State of...
NBC San Diego

The War for Talent Is Over. Talent Won, Says PwC U.S. Chairman Tim Ryan

PWC U.S. chairman Tim Ryan says three-day or five-day mandates for workers to be in the office are out of touch with a permanent shift in the balance of power between labor and management. He says work has traditionally been designed to provide the illusion of choice, but now employee...
NBC San Diego

A Couple Ditched the Corporate Life to Drive Around the World. Here's How They're Paying for It

Bradley Williams "absolutely hated" his first job after graduating from college. The 28-year-old said the office environment wasn't for him — and he quit in three months. Williams' girlfriend, Cazzy Magennis, had just finished her degree at the University of Exeter, where they met. While their friends were starting their careers in London, Williams and Magennis were unfazed by the social pressures to settle into corporate jobs.

