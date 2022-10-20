Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Absorb Key Housing Data
Treasury yields fell again on Wednesday, as markets absorbed housing sector data and paid close attention to earnings reports, scanning the numbers for hints about a looming recession. The 10-year Treasury yield was last down by close to 10 basis points to 4.011%. The benchmark note has come off the...
NBC San Diego
Markets Look for Answers From the European Central Bank as It Preps for a Jumbo Rate Hike
The ECB is widely seen raising rates by 75 basis points later this week. This would be the second consecutive jumbo hike and the third increase this year. Rates aside, there are two questions on the minds of market players. While the European Central Bank is largely expected to announce...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Rise as Investors Look Past Disappointing Tech Earnings, Meta Shares Crater
Stock futures rose in overnight trading Wednesday as investors seemed to brush off disappointing results from Meta Platforms. Meta sinks 19% on disappointing outlook, earnings miss. Shares of Meta Platforms plummeted more than 19% in extended trading Wednesday after the Facebook parent shares a weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings estimates...
NBC San Diego
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises, Erasing Earlier Decline
Treasury yields recovered from earlier declines Monday as traders assessed the prospects of future central bank moves and the state of the global economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield was last around flat at 4.209%. On Friday, the benchmark Treasury note had hit a 14-year high and traded as high as 4.337%. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield was last down by about 1 basis point at 4.477%.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks were on a roll heading into Wednesday. The major U.S. indices had another big day Tuesday, extending equities' winning streak to three days. But then a couple major tech companies reported quarterly results (more on that below), and all of a sudden a pretty solid earnings season started to look a little more sketchy. There are more Big Tech earnings to come this week, too: Facebook parent Meta is on deck to report after the bell Wednesday, and Apple and Amazon go Thursday. Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego
Alphabet Just Had Its Worst Day Since March 2020, When Covid Shutdowns Started in the U.S.
Shares of Alphabet closed down more than 9% on Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. Revenue growth slowed to 6% from 41% a year earlier as the company contends with a continued downdraft in online ad spending. Shares of...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says Big Tech Firms Need to ‘Change the Way They Operate' to Stay Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that some of the biggest tech companies in the world need to adjust to the changing market. "It's time to recognize that FAANG names got too big," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that some of the biggest tech companies in the...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; South Korea Economy Grows Slowest in Year
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Thursday as investors digest economic data in the region. Japan's Nikkei 225 was slightly lower in early trade while the Topix lost 0.29%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46%. The Kospi added 0.7%, while the...
NBC San Diego
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan CEOs Tip U.S. Economy for Recession as Labor Tightness Keeps Fed Aggressive
Speaking on a panel at the Future Initiative Investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Solomon said he expects economic conditions to "tighten meaningfully from here." Fellow Wall Street titan Dimon agreed that the Fed would likely continue hiking rates aggressively before pausing to allow the data to begin...
NBC San Diego
Heathrow Airport Warns It Will Be ‘a Number of Years' Before Demand Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Heathrow Airport warns it will be "a number of years" before passenger demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. The airport reported a nine-month loss of £442 million ($512 million) on Wednesday. Heathrow Airport reported on Wednesday a nine-month loss of £442 million ($512 million) and warned that it will be...
NBC San Diego
UK Trial Will Inject Hydrogen Into a Gas-Fired, Grid-Connected Power Station
The hydrogen will be injected by Centrica Business Solutions into a gas-peaking plant in Lincolnshire, east England. The last few years have seen big companies like Centrica make moves in the hydrogen sector. Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for hydrogen during her State of...
NBC San Diego
The War for Talent Is Over. Talent Won, Says PwC U.S. Chairman Tim Ryan
PWC U.S. chairman Tim Ryan says three-day or five-day mandates for workers to be in the office are out of touch with a permanent shift in the balance of power between labor and management. He says work has traditionally been designed to provide the illusion of choice, but now employee...
NBC San Diego
A Couple Ditched the Corporate Life to Drive Around the World. Here's How They're Paying for It
Bradley Williams "absolutely hated" his first job after graduating from college. The 28-year-old said the office environment wasn't for him — and he quit in three months. Williams' girlfriend, Cazzy Magennis, had just finished her degree at the University of Exeter, where they met. While their friends were starting their careers in London, Williams and Magennis were unfazed by the social pressures to settle into corporate jobs.
Apple to switch to USB-C charging to comply with new EU law
Apple announced that they’ll be switching to USB-C charging to comply with the EU’s new law
