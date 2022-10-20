Read full article on original website
Related
Former FAMU basketball duo, MJ Randolph and DJ Jones, earn NBA G-League shots
The hoop dreams of former Florida A&M basketball players, MJ Randolph and DJ Jones are still alive and kicking. The NBA G-League hosted its 2022-23 draft on Saturday to tip off the new season which is set to begin on Nov. 4. ...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Charlotte fires coach Will Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school has not yet made an announcement. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando was elevated to interim coach. Healy was informed of the decision on Sunday morning by athletic director Mike Hill. Healy, one of the youngest head coaches in major college football at 37, fell to 15-24 in four seasons at Charlotte after losing 34-15 to Florida International on Saturday. That dropped the 49ers into last place in C-USA.
Comments / 0