The Associated Press

Charlotte fires coach Will Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school has not yet made an announcement. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando was elevated to interim coach. Healy was informed of the decision on Sunday morning by athletic director Mike Hill. Healy, one of the youngest head coaches in major college football at 37, fell to 15-24 in four seasons at Charlotte after losing 34-15 to Florida International on Saturday. That dropped the 49ers into last place in C-USA.
FanNation Fastball

Jay Wright Spotted Cheering on Philadelphia Phillies at NLCS Game 4

Former Villanova men's basketball head coach and two-time National Champion Jay Wright was spotted at game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 to take a 3-1 NLCS lead. They are just one win away from clinching their first trip to the World Series since 2009.
