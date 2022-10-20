ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Saugerties, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Saugerties.

The Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School volleyball team will have a game with Saugerties Senior High School on October 20, 2022, 13:15:00.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School
Saugerties Senior High School
October 20, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School volleyball team will have a game with Saugerties Senior High School on October 20, 2022, 13:15:00.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School
Saugerties Senior High School
October 20, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

