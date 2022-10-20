Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WECT
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
2 new movies filming in NC with combined budgets of $30 million; settings in Wilmington and Charlotte
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
WECT
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
WECT
Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
foxwilmington.com
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
WECT
Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection
$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victim identified in...
WECT
Section of U.S. 74 near ILM Airport to be closed overnight between Friday and Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport has announced a closure on the westbound lane of U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.) near the airport from Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m. The closure will be between N. Kerr Ave. and...
WMBF
HCFR: 1 injured in two-alarm house fire in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured in a house fire in Little River Friday night. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a two-alarm fire at 5:11 p.m. Friday evening on Glenridge Road in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control.
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
coastalreview.org
Corps policy has caused nonfederal dredging costs to soar
WILMINGTON – Sand and other material from dredging projects funded by marinas, local governments and private property owners will remain forbidden from placement at federally managed disposal sites. Five years have passed since the Army Corps of Engineers stopped allowing dredged material from nonfederal projects to be placed on...
City of Jacksonville, Onslow Board of Elections being sued over current city ward system
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville and the Onslow County Board of Elections are being sued. Three residents are challenging the current ward system, claiming it’s racially discriminatory and unconstitutional. 9OYS spoke with both sides on this issue. The current ward system has been in place for over 30 years. Following the 2020 […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
whqr.org
In resignation letter, CFCC's Jimmy Hopkins drops legal challenge, says issues at college 'deeply concern' him
Jimmy Hopkins served as a trustee for over 10 years. He was first appointed to the CFCC Board of Trustees by then-Governor Beverly Perdue and then reappointed by New Hanover County. But when he disagreed with college President Jim Morton, who had allegedly kept him out of the loop on...
Comments / 0