Wrightsville Beach, NC

foxwilmington.com

Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code...
WILMINGTON, NC
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC

The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)

Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection

$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victim identified in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

HCFR: 1 injured in two-alarm house fire in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured in a house fire in Little River Friday night. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a two-alarm fire at 5:11 p.m. Friday evening on Glenridge Road in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
coastalreview.org

Corps policy has caused nonfederal dredging costs to soar

WILMINGTON – Sand and other material from dredging projects funded by marinas, local governments and private property owners will remain forbidden from placement at federally managed disposal sites. Five years have passed since the Army Corps of Engineers stopped allowing dredged material from nonfederal projects to be placed on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WILMINGTON, NC

