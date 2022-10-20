ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
WILMINGTON, NC
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate’s claim about defund police stance: ‘Simply not true’

The Portland Police Association’s president on Thursday criticized Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek for claiming during the previous night’s debate that she has always been a supporter of law enforcement. Kotek, a Democrat, made the comments during a debate with her challengers – Republican Christine Drazan and independent...
OREGON STATE
1400 customers currently without power in Myrtle Grove area

MYRTLE GROVE, N.C. (WECT) – 1400 customers in the Myrtle Grove area are currently experiencing power outages after a car hit an electrical pole and caused the blackout. A Duke Energy spokesperson said that crews are working to repair the damage and that power is expected to come back on around 12:30 a.m.
MYRTLE GROVE, FL
Florida Cops Use Taser on Trans Woman, Make Transphobic Comment During Arrest, Bodycam Shows

Bodycam video shows that a Florida sheriff may have used excessive force while arresting a transgender woman in 2020. Jenny DeLeon was charged with battery and resisting an officer with violence, according to court documents. Bodycam footage showed that DeLeon, who was unarmed, was grabbed by the neck and tasered possibly after grabbing the officer. Officer Sean Bush also made a derogatory comment about DeLeon to other officers during the arrest. Inside Edition Digital has more.
FLORIDA STATE

