Bodycam video shows that a Florida sheriff may have used excessive force while arresting a transgender woman in 2020. Jenny DeLeon was charged with battery and resisting an officer with violence, according to court documents. Bodycam footage showed that DeLeon, who was unarmed, was grabbed by the neck and tasered possibly after grabbing the officer. Officer Sean Bush also made a derogatory comment about DeLeon to other officers during the arrest. Inside Edition Digital has more.

