Police: Man accused in Las Vegas woman’s death considered ‘armed, dangerous’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police believe is responsible for the killing of a woman in a Spring Valley neighborhood.

Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is accused of shooting, and killing a woman now identified as Georgia Ann Sherman, 33, who he had temporarily been living with at home in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, according to police.

Hunter Allen McGuire is suspected in the shooting death of a Las Vegas woman, according to police. (LVMPD)

The incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 17 just after 11 p.m. near Jones and Harmon.

Police said the two were in the middle of a fight when McGuire allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Sherman.

McGuire then left the scene before officers could arrive, police said.

Police consider McGuire to be armed and dangerous and said he was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with Arizona license plate: K8A1B2A . He is also known to

frequent Las Vegas and Kingman, Arizona.

Police release images of car Hunter Allen McGuire was last seen driving on Oct. 17. (LVMPD)

Police release images of car Hunter Allen McGuire was last seen driving on Oct. 17. (LVMPD)

Anyone with any information about this incident or the whereabouts of McGuire is urged

to call 911 or contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or 702-

822-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

