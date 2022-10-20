ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police: Man accused in Las Vegas woman’s death considered ‘armed, dangerous’

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police believe is responsible for the killing of a woman in a Spring Valley neighborhood.

Las Vegas police: Man accused of shooting, killing woman during dispute

Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is accused of shooting, and killing a woman now identified as Georgia Ann Sherman, 33, who he had temporarily been living with at home in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, according to police.

Hunter Allen McGuire is suspected in the shooting death of a Las Vegas woman, according to police. (LVMPD)

The incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 17 just after 11 p.m. near Jones and Harmon.

Police said the two were in the middle of a fight when McGuire allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Sherman.

McGuire then left the scene before officers could arrive, police said.

Police consider McGuire to be armed and dangerous and said he was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with Arizona license plate: K8A1B2A . He is also known to
frequent Las Vegas and Kingman, Arizona.

    Police release images of car Hunter Allen McGuire was last seen driving on Oct. 17. (LVMPD)
    Police release images of car Hunter Allen McGuire was last seen driving on Oct. 17. (LVMPD)

Anyone with any information about this incident or the whereabouts of McGuire is urged
to call 911 or contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or 702-
822-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

8 News Now

Family, motorcycle community plead for answers after Las Vegas man, 27, killed in hit-and-run crash

The Tomas family and Las Vegas biking community are pleading for answers from Nevada State Police and the community after the hit-and-run that killed one of their own Wednesday night. Family and police identify the victim as 27-year-old Tony Tomas of Las Vegas. The motorcycle crash occurred around 9 pm Wednesday night at Durango and the 215, where officials say he was traveling at “a high rate of speed” before colliding with a white utility van on the westbound offramp. State Police say the driver of the van did not stop following the collision. According to Tony’s mother and sister, Ginger Patterson and Samantha Tomas, first responders did not arrive for nearly 20 minutes after first reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, on West Craig Road and Bravita Drive, according to North Las Vegas police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Maryland Parkway: Man shot to death in CVS parking lot

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a killing that occurred Thursday morning at a CVS parking lot near Karen Avenue on Maryland Parkway. Police received reports of gunfire in that area around 9:33 a.m., according to Lt. Jason Johansson. When police arrived, a witness called down a motorcycle officer to the parking lot where a Hispanic man in his 30s had been discovered dead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Teen Lovers Get Life in Prison for Slaughtering Girl’s Father

A teenager and her boyfriend were sentenced to life in prison Thursday for stabbing and killing the girl’s 45-year-old father. Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero pleaded guilty to the April 2021 killing back in May. The pair stabbed and cut Halseth’s father, Daniel, before setting his Las Vegas home on fire. Sierra Halseth was 16 and Guerrero was 18 at the time of the crime. The two pleaded guilty to all counts against them, including murder with a deadly weapon, arson, robbery with a deadly weapon and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. The two teenagers reportedly dated in 2020, before their parents stopped them from seeing each other after learning they planned to run away to Los Angeles together. Sierra said in court that her father had physically and sexually abused her, allegations her family said aren’t true. Several of her family members told the judge they wished she had received the death penalty.Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas teens sentenced to prison in stabbing death of girl’s father

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens were sentenced to prison Thursday in the stabbing death of the girl’s father in 2021. Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father. The killing happened April 9, 2021 and were arrested in Salt Lake City shortly after.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

