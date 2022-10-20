ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

European markets lower as economic uncertainty persists, bond yields rise; UK politics in chaos

By Hannah Ward-Glenton, Holly Ellyatt
CNBC
 6 days ago
CNBC

Oil prices drop as China demand data disappoints

Oil prices slid on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lackluster in September. Brent crude futures last fell $1.19 or 1.27%, to $92.31 a barrel, while WTI futures were at $83.49 a barrel, down $1.56, or 1.82%. Oil prices slid on Monday...
CNBC

Powell again is facing political pressure as worries mount over the economy

Sen. Sherrod Brown this week sent a letter to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, expressing concern about the impact interest rate hikes could have on employment. "Potential job losses brought about by monetary over-tightening will only worsen these matters for the working class," the Ohio Democrat said. The last time the...
OHIO STATE
CNBC

CCTV Script 25/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 25, 2022. In less than two months, Britain will have a third prime minister. The financial markets have given a positive reaction to Sunac's victory. We have seen foreign exchange, bond and stock markets, rise.
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks were on a roll heading into Wednesday. The major U.S. indices had another big day Tuesday, extending equities' winning streak to three days. But then a couple major tech companies reported quarterly results (more on that below), and all of a sudden a pretty solid earnings season started to look a little more sketchy. There are more Big Tech earnings to come this week, too: Facebook parent.
CNBC

UK's Rishi Sunak inherits a country in crisis as he takes over as prime minister

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took office Tuesday, assuming with it one of the most daunting political inboxes in modern British history. The former finance minister will be tasked with remedying multiple crises, including soaring inflation, higher energy costs, industrial unrest and a battered economy. Sunak has warned that...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says Big Tech firms need to ‘change the way they operate’ to stay market leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that some of the biggest tech companies in the world need to adjust to the changing market. The host of "Mad Money" previously said that financial stocks could overtake tech stocks as the new market leaders in the current high-interest-rate environment. Banks benefit from higher interest rates because they can earn more on loans.
CNBC

Ether soars, and crypto winter hits Google's ad empire: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jake Boyle of Caleb & Brown discusses the impact of Rishi Sunak's appointment to prime minister of the United Kingdom on the crypto industry.
CNBC

Dow rallies more than 200 points to gain for a fourth day as investors shake off disappointing tech earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose for a fourth day Wednesday, as traders shook off disappointing earnings from tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet. The 30-stock Dow traded 260 points higher, or 0.8%, as Visa shares gave the index a boost on strong quarterly numbers. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% after being down earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, shedding 0.4%
CNBC

Options Action: Amazon earnings

Brian Stutland of Equity Armor Investments looks at a big bearish bet on Amazon ahead of earnings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to wait before pulling the trigger on Mobileye

"The stock's going to have a tough time once people realize the Fed's war on inflation is far from over. So, if you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback, maybe down below $24, and then you're paying less than 20 times earnings," he said.
CNBC

A couple ditched the corporate life to drive around the world. Here's how they're paying for it

Bradley Williams "absolutely hated" his first job after graduating from college. The 28-year-old said the office environment wasn't for him — and he quit in three months. Williams' girlfriend, Cazzy Magennis, had just finished her degree at the University of Exeter, where they met. While their friends were starting their careers in London, Williams and Magennis were unfazed by the social pressures to settle into corporate jobs.

