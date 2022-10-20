Read full article on original website
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
"Ellen" Star Sophia Grace Just Announced She's Pregnant, And Rosie Had The Sweetest Reaction
"I'm sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked, because it was probably was quite unexpected. But I was very shocked when I first found out — I've got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it."
toofab.com
Drew Barrymore Reveals 'Drunk' Makeout Session with George Clooney's 'Best Friend'
"It was an emotional time for you," recalled George, who absolutely remembered the night in question. Drew Barrymore shared her surprising connection to one of George Clooney's good friends when the "Ticket to Paradise" star stopped by her daily talk show on Friday. After Drew remarked that it seemed like...
'Black Adam' rocks to top of N.America box office
Warner Bros.' new film "Black Adam" blew away all competition this weekend, leading the North American box office with an estimated take of $67 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Next was Universal's blood-soaked "Halloween Ends," which dropped sharply from last weekend's box-office-topping $41.3 million to just $8 million.
Is ‘Tár’ Rooting For or Against Cate Blanchett’s Superstar Predator Conductor?
There are a lot of enticing questions that haunt “Tár,” Todd Field’s rapturously fascinating, dread-fueled, immersive drama about a symphony orchestra conductor, Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), who is living an above-the-clouds existence of art and fame and sensuality…until she isn’t. The movie, which feels like a documentary directed by Kubrick, is a kind of reality-based hifalutin humanistic tabloid puzzle thriller, one that deliberately withholds pieces of information, a tactic some viewers have a problem with, though I think it’s integral to the movie’s mind-game greatness. “Tár,” as driven by Cate Blanchett’s extraordinary performance, brings us right up close to Lydia: her...
toofab.com
Black Adam Spoilers: Which Other DC Stars Make Cameos In the Film?
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam" introduces a whole new crop of superheroes to the DC Extended Universe -- but a trio of familiar faces from previous films also pop up throughout the movie. It should be pretty clear we're about to get into spoiler territory here -- so if...
toofab.com
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans After 'Midnights' Release with '3am Edition' Featuring 7 More Tracks
"Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now." update 10/21/2022 2:03 a.m. pt. It was already dominating the overnight on Thursday with...
toofab.com
Kim Kardashian Celebrates 42nd Birthday, Family and Friends Share Heartfelt Tributes
North West shared a mother-daughter video to their joint TikTok account with the "Only When I'm Lying In Bed On My Own" trend. Kim Kardashian is celebrating another year around the sun -- and the reality star's loved ones are honoring her on her special day. On Kim's 42nd birthday...
