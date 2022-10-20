Reseda Boulevard in both directions between San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Chatsworth Street is closed after a three car collision. There are at least 10 patients that were injured in the crash, with a 17-year-old unfortunately being pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. He was trapped under the vehicle when first responders arrived.The department announced just after 7:00 pm that seven of the people injured were adults and the other three were minors.Nine of the patients were transported to a regional trauma center, according to LAFD.The cause of the crash is unknown at this moment.LAFD said to expect traffic delays around the area until it concludes its investigation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO