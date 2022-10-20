Read full article on original website
17-year-old boy dies in three car crash in Porter Ranch
Reseda Boulevard in both directions between San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Chatsworth Street is closed after a three car collision. There are at least 10 patients that were injured in the crash, with a 17-year-old unfortunately being pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. He was trapped under the vehicle when first responders arrived.The department announced just after 7:00 pm that seven of the people injured were adults and the other three were minors.Nine of the patients were transported to a regional trauma center, according to LAFD.The cause of the crash is unknown at this moment.LAFD said to expect traffic delays around the area until it concludes its investigation.
Sheriff's department investigates body found on Azusa road
An investigation was underway today after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area.
1 Person Died, 1 Other Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Palmdale (Palmdale, CA)
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday night. The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of 25th Street East and Avenue S at around 9 p.m.
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
L.A. firefighters revive cat after house fire
One life down. Eight more to go. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department revived a cat following a house fire in the agency’s south bureau on Friday, Chief Kristin Crowley tweeted. After extinguishing the fire and determining no humans were home, crews located the grey-colored cat which was was unconscious. They removed the feline […]
Balloon Street Vendor Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A street vendor selling balloons was struck by a vehicle and pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital Wednesday night,… Read more "Balloon Street Vendor Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Palmdale"
lafocusnewspaper.com
SoCal Edison warns of possible power shutoffs to prevent fires in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties
Southern California Edison alerted thousands of customers on Saturday, Oct. 22, of possible public safety power shutoffs later in the weekend to prevent wildfires. Weather conditions in high fire-risk areas of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties may require the utility to shut off power for some residents between 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and noon Monday, Oct. 24, said Southern California Edison spokesperson Ben Gallagher.
Wind, Misty Fog Rolls into Newhall
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: Wind and fog rolled into the Newhall community around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The northbound 14 Freeway from the I-5 Freeway was covered with fog and heavy fog in some areas in Newhall with winds. Key News Network captured the misty fog and sounds...
signalscv.com
Common Causes of Accidents Involving Cement Trucks Around the Santa Clarita Areas
Accidents involving cement trucks are common in Santa Clarita and neighboring areas. Like other large trucks, cement trucks can be significantly large and heavy. Also, they feature an elevated drum that remains in constant motion, which significantly increases the chances of an accident due to the high center of gravity and motion.
Ulta Beauty Theft Suspects Lead Police on Pursuit
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: Suspects led deputies on a short pursuit after allegedly stealing from an Ultra Beauty store in the City of Industry on Saturday evening, Oct. 22. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station responded to Ulta Beauty on the 17600 block of Colima Road in...
Santa Clarita Radio
Mother Held To Answer To Manslaughter Charges After 6-Year-Old Fell Out Of Car On 5 Freeway
A mother was held to answer to manslaughter charges Wednesday after her 6-year-old daughter died from falling out of a car and landing on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass earlier this year. Veronda R Jones Gladney, 28, from Lancaster, the young girl’s mother, was charged with two felonies...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Good Samaritans Free Boy Trapped Under Car In Agua Dulce
A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after good Samaritans freed him from under a car in Agua Dulce. Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatchers began receiving reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in a private parking lot on the 35000 block of Penman Road in Agua Dulce, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
Video shows Alhambra police officers pull injured driver from burning vehicle after crash
Incredible video shows the moment Alhambra police officers pulled an injured driver from a burning vehicle after it crashed.
Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
KTLA.com
2 Los Angeles County men accused of shooting guard during armored car robbery
A pair of men from Los Angeles County were arrested Friday on federal charges stemming from the armed robbery of an armored car in West Carson earlier this week. Federal authorities arrested San Pedro resident Gregory James, 47, and Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, on charges related to a Hobbs Act robbery — meaning it’s a robbery affecting interstate or international commerce — and discharging a gun during a violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a news release.
Los Angeles cannabis dispensary hit by smash-and-grab burglars
Police are looking for a group of men who burglarized a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove Saturday morning. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Los Angeles Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe […]
signalscv.com
Castaic district updates its community on Val Verde bus route
In a letter to its community, the Castaic Union School District announced its pursuit of contracting with an outside busing agency to meet its needs for the remainder of the fiscal year. According to the letter, the district thanked its community for its support and patience regarding its transportation problems,...
2urbangirls.com
Teen reported missing in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster. Deana Valexia Alvarez was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of 25th Street East and Avenue I, near Tierra Bonita Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Time Is Up For El Sereno ‘Reclaimers’ Who Occupied Caltrans Homes During COVID Lockdown
A two-year agreement between the city of LA and unhoused families that allowed the families to stay in the homes is expiring
