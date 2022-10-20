Read full article on original website
Related
This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold
FREEHOLD, NJ – When Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold closed, it sent shockwaves across the culinary community. Perkins had always been a favorite breakfast spot for young and old alike, but the brand has been shutting locations throughout New Jersey. Earlier this year, in April, the restaurant closed the doors for good in Freehold. After 30 years of operation, the beloved breakfast joint was gone and the Petrou family said their final goodbye to the community at the location. In July, 2020, the Toms River location on Route 37 was closed. While the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on The post This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
Homeless population increased in N.J., survey says. Here’s the county-by-county breakdown.
New Jersey’s homeless population increased by 8% this year after sharply decreasing in 2021, according to a newly-released survey. NJCounts is a one day, “point-in-time” tally that was conducted Jan. 25 to give a snapshot of how many people were experiencing homelessness in each county on that day, organizers said. The count, conducted by volunteers, included people in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those living on the street or in other conditions.
This Over the Top Decorated Halloween Yard Is Amazing in Barnegat, NJ
This house has a walk-through in the front yard, also. It looks incredibly scary and the owners of the house are raising money for a wonderful cause -Wounded Warrior Project. This year we are accepting donations for Wounded Warrior Project, and so far we are over $500. I am a Marine Corps Combat Veteran Infantryman so supporting our Vets is something we do as frequently as possible.
Pedestrian Struck By Car In Ocean County
BERKELEY – A 94-year-old woman remains hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the Holiday City senior community, police said. Berkeley Township Police confirm the incident happened on October 21 shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Jamaica Boulevard near Bananier Drive. Police...
Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?
I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
Lifeguards in 3 Shore towns due $400K in unpaid overtime, state says
Lifeguards in three New Jersey towns are due more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the Labor Department said Friday. Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor failed to pay 347 lifeguards properly during the summers of 2021 and 2022, it said. The Labor Department also found all three towns improperly documented the employment of minors, it said.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Is expensive NJ beach replenishment only helping the ultra-rich?
Over the coming months, the Army Corps of Engineers will be working on several multi-million dollar beach replenishment projects in New Jersey, adding sand to beaches damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and other recent nor’easters and strong storms. Most communities up and down the Jersey Shore support...
Year after year in NJ, this is the 1 Halloween house you must see
While I prefer pumpkins as a Halloween decoration I totally get that Halloween is supposed to be a little spooky. Each year New Jerseyans continue to wow me with their Halloween decorations, but there is one couple in particular that always does an exceptional job. Bridgewater couple Jim and Joann...
NJ dining: Try out more than 60 restaurants during special Jersey Shore week
It’s that time of year again that restaurants and locals look forward to at the Jersey Shore: The 13th Annual Jersey Shore Restaurant Week. From Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 65 restaurants from Keyport to Seaside Park will participate in the 10-day event. The first Restaurant Week event started...
Hazards of this popular Halloween decoration and why you shouldn’t use it in NJ
Halloween is right around the corner in New Jersey, and the frights are already in the air. Everywhere you look more and more places are decorating for the day which gives us a reason to forget about everyday life and just have some fun. Along with costumes, candy, and Halloween...
Compass Point Remains Center Of Attention
BARNEGAT – Nearly three years have passed since the developer of a manufactured homes community on West Bay Avenue received approval for the project, and residents are curious about what is being built there. Construction on the Cottages at Compass Point (“the Cottages”) continues as a work in progress...
Illegal off-road vehicles continue to tear up N.J. forests. Advocates push for crackdown.
More than six months after a report outlined recommendations for better managing the issue of off-road vehicles damaging swaths of New Jersey state land, including the Pinelands, environmental advocates say they are no closer to a solution. Jason Howell, an activist with the Pinelands Preservation Alliance which commissioned the “New...
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash
Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
Plastic bag alliance says New Jersey should use plastic bags again. They’re recyclable. | Opinion
While American families across the country have excitedly eyed the more than $580 million lottery jackpot up for grabs, New Jersey politicians are focused on a similarly sized but less dreamy issue: the massive increase in the consumption of stitched handle bags that comply with the Garden State’s bag ban.
Kickin’ bass: New Jersey fisherman sets new record for largest hybrid striped bass
You’ve probably heard plenty of fish tales in your life about fisherman bragging about the big one that got away, but one fisherman in New Jersey now has certifiable bragging rights. Many people don’t know that striped bass live in both fresh and saltwater and that there are several types of striped bass, including yellow bass, white bass, striped bass and hybrid striped bass. While each species is similar to the naked eye, there are definitely distinct differences that separate them. Last week, an angler fishing in the Monskville Reservoir just set a new state record for the largest freshwater The post Kickin’ bass: New Jersey fisherman sets new record for largest hybrid striped bass appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0