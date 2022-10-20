ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold

FREEHOLD, NJ – When Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold closed, it sent shockwaves across the culinary community. Perkins had always been a favorite breakfast spot for young and old alike, but the brand has been shutting locations throughout New Jersey. Earlier this year, in April, the restaurant closed the doors for good in Freehold. After 30 years of operation, the beloved breakfast joint was gone and the Petrou family said their final goodbye to the community at the location. In July, 2020, the Toms River location on Route 37 was closed. While the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on The post This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Homeless population increased in N.J., survey says. Here’s the county-by-county breakdown.

New Jersey’s homeless population increased by 8% this year after sharply decreasing in 2021, according to a newly-released survey. NJCounts is a one day, “point-in-time” tally that was conducted Jan. 25 to give a snapshot of how many people were experiencing homelessness in each county on that day, organizers said. The count, conducted by volunteers, included people in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those living on the street or in other conditions.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

This Over the Top Decorated Halloween Yard Is Amazing in Barnegat, NJ

This house has a walk-through in the front yard, also. It looks incredibly scary and the owners of the house are raising money for a wonderful cause -Wounded Warrior Project. This year we are accepting donations for Wounded Warrior Project, and so far we are over $500. I am a Marine Corps Combat Veteran Infantryman so supporting our Vets is something we do as frequently as possible.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Ocean County

BERKELEY – A 94-year-old woman remains hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the Holiday City senior community, police said. Berkeley Township Police confirm the incident happened on October 21 shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Jamaica Boulevard near Bananier Drive. Police...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?

I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
GALLOWAY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen

Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
HILLSDALE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Compass Point Remains Center Of Attention

BARNEGAT – Nearly three years have passed since the developer of a manufactured homes community on West Bay Avenue received approval for the project, and residents are curious about what is being built there. Construction on the Cottages at Compass Point (“the Cottages”) continues as a work in progress...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash

Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Kickin’ bass: New Jersey fisherman sets new record for largest hybrid striped bass

You’ve probably heard plenty of fish tales in your life about fisherman bragging about the big one that got away, but one fisherman in New Jersey now has certifiable bragging rights. Many people don’t know that striped bass live in both fresh and saltwater and that there are several types of striped bass, including yellow bass, white bass, striped bass and hybrid striped bass. While each species is similar to the naked eye, there are definitely distinct differences that separate them. Last week, an angler fishing in the Monskville Reservoir just set a new state record for the largest freshwater The post Kickin’ bass: New Jersey fisherman sets new record for largest hybrid striped bass appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy