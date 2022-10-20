ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse families enjoy the 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Riverside Park in La Crosse opened up its 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest for some Halloween fun. It featured all things not-so-spooky for area families from a trick-or-treating nature walk to meeting characters to lots of candy. Over 22 businesses from across the Coulee Region participated. “Anytime our community is coming together and connecting, that’s a positive thing,” said...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Logan High School to host its annual Fall Craft Show

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Logan High School will host its annual Fall Craft Show on October 22nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s event will feature more than 150 local vendors selling everything from clothing, to home decor, and even homemade food. Admission is free, but organizers are accepting goodwill donations. Proceeds will help fund college scholarships for Logan students....
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

A year after storm ended Rotary Lights, La Crosse nonprofit promotes increased food drive, changes traffic pattern into park

A year after a giant wind storm ended La Crosse’s Rotary Lights early, the nonprofit is getting ready to install the decorations into Riverside Park again. This year it will again feature millions of Christmas lights and many special displays along the riverfront, but traffic to get into the park will change, as will the food drive.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse

A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Hy-Vee opens doors ahead of the holidays

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Competition is typically a good thing for consumer. It often leads to more deals and better prices. A big name has joined the list of local grocers. Happening Tuesday, La Crosse new Hy-Vee store will officially open to the public. News 8 Now’s Chief Photographer Chuck Oedsma toured the new grocery store. It’s more than 105,000...
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

A More Inclusive Halloween in Winona

(KWNO)-As Winona fast approaches Halloween, MedStar Health encourages the distribution of inclusive treats for local Trick or Treaters this year. Based upon recent surveys, MedStar Health found that nearly half of all households will be distributing non-candy treats, such as stickers and small toys, to avoid dreaded food allergies and other health complications in children.
WINONA, MN
nbc15.com

Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
KCRG.com

Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road, north of the intersection with Wexford Hollow Drive. Paul Robert Werner, a 62-year-old man from Shokapee, Minnesota, failed to turn...
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
Great Bend Post

Boil water advisory rescinded for La Crosse

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. The advisory was issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system.  Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. 
LA CROSSE, KS
wizmnews.com

Garcia throws 5 TDs, as UW-La Crosse blows out UW-SP on homecoming

A five touchdowns and three incomplete passes Saturday for Cade Garcia in a homecoming win for the UW-La Crosse football team. The 6-foot senior quarterback was 13-for-16 for 206 yards and the career high TDs, as the ninth-ranked Eagles beat UW-Stevens Point 55-13 on homecoming at Veterans Memorial Field. Four...
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Alma Center Fire Department Responds to Rural Clark County Fire

The Alma Center Fire Department responded to a fire in rural Clark County Monday afternoon. According to the Department, around 2:46pm Monday afternoon, they were called to a house fire in the Town of Mentor, which is between Fairchild and Alma Center. When crews arrived the house was completely engulfed in flames. The Department was able to extinguish the flames, but the house is a total loss. No one was injured in the fire.
CLARK COUNTY, WI

