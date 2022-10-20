Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Crosse families enjoy the 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest at Riverside Park
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Riverside Park in La Crosse opened up its 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest for some Halloween fun. It featured all things not-so-spooky for area families from a trick-or-treating nature walk to meeting characters to lots of candy. Over 22 businesses from across the Coulee Region participated. “Anytime our community is coming together and connecting, that’s a positive thing,” said...
Logan High School to host its annual Fall Craft Show
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Logan High School will host its annual Fall Craft Show on October 22nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s event will feature more than 150 local vendors selling everything from clothing, to home decor, and even homemade food. Admission is free, but organizers are accepting goodwill donations. Proceeds will help fund college scholarships for Logan students....
wizmnews.com
A year after storm ended Rotary Lights, La Crosse nonprofit promotes increased food drive, changes traffic pattern into park
A year after a giant wind storm ended La Crosse’s Rotary Lights early, the nonprofit is getting ready to install the decorations into Riverside Park again. This year it will again feature millions of Christmas lights and many special displays along the riverfront, but traffic to get into the park will change, as will the food drive.
wizmnews.com
Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse
A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County leaders approve more emergency shelter funding for winter
The La Crosse County Board unanimously voted Thursday for a plan to use surplus money on emergency winter housing for the unsheltered. The money, close to $170,000, is what’s left of a homelessness prevention fund established four years ago, that started at $500,000. Supervisor Kim Cable said the La...
wizmnews.com
Holmen FD fights car fully engulfed in flames at Kwik Trip gas pump
One sent by ambulance to the hosptial due to a car fire at a fuel pump in Holmen on Saturday. The Holmen Area Fire Department said the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Holmen Drive South was fully engulfed by the time it got there, four minutes after the call came in.
BREAKING: One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Police Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed. The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation. La...
La Crosse Hy-Vee opens doors ahead of the holidays
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Competition is typically a good thing for consumer. It often leads to more deals and better prices. A big name has joined the list of local grocers. Happening Tuesday, La Crosse new Hy-Vee store will officially open to the public. News 8 Now’s Chief Photographer Chuck Oedsma toured the new grocery store. It’s more than 105,000...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County Board may vote on emergency housing funds for this winter
A La Crosse County plan to offer emergency funds for housing this winter comes before the full county board for vote Thursday. Last week, the board’s executive committee approved plans to spend leftover money from a homelessness prevention program to pay for expenses such as hotel vouchers. The aim...
KIMT
One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
Wisconsin senator candidate Mandela Barnes visits downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin Senator nominee Mandela Barnes made his way to downtown La Crosse. The current lieutenant governor hosted a meet and greet at Thrunie’s to hear from community members and leaders about area issues. Barnes has run a tight race with his opponent Republican Ron Johnson, who has publicly criticized Barnes on his approach to police and...
winonaradio.com
A More Inclusive Halloween in Winona
(KWNO)-As Winona fast approaches Halloween, MedStar Health encourages the distribution of inclusive treats for local Trick or Treaters this year. Based upon recent surveys, MedStar Health found that nearly half of all households will be distributing non-candy treats, such as stickers and small toys, to avoid dreaded food allergies and other health complications in children.
nbc15.com
Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
KCRG.com
Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road, north of the intersection with Wexford Hollow Drive. Paul Robert Werner, a 62-year-old man from Shokapee, Minnesota, failed to turn...
WEAU-TV 13
26-year-old man hurt after construction site accident in Pigeon Falls
Village of Pigeon Falls, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt after deputies said they received a report a concrete wall had collapsed at the Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls off of Highway 53. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it responded around 3:45 p.m. to a report that...
spectrumnews1.com
New hospital expansion marks largest in Mayo Clinic Health System history
LA CROSSE, Wis. — A Wisconsin hospital system is growing in the La Crosse area. On the existing campus of the Mayo Clinic Health System, a new building is in the works. Cranes and construction equipment are buzzing as a deadline of fall 2024 approaches. Construction began this past...
Boil water advisory rescinded for La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. The advisory was issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
wizmnews.com
Garcia throws 5 TDs, as UW-La Crosse blows out UW-SP on homecoming
A five touchdowns and three incomplete passes Saturday for Cade Garcia in a homecoming win for the UW-La Crosse football team. The 6-foot senior quarterback was 13-for-16 for 206 yards and the career high TDs, as the ninth-ranked Eagles beat UW-Stevens Point 55-13 on homecoming at Veterans Memorial Field. Four...
cwbradio.com
Alma Center Fire Department Responds to Rural Clark County Fire
The Alma Center Fire Department responded to a fire in rural Clark County Monday afternoon. According to the Department, around 2:46pm Monday afternoon, they were called to a house fire in the Town of Mentor, which is between Fairchild and Alma Center. When crews arrived the house was completely engulfed in flames. The Department was able to extinguish the flames, but the house is a total loss. No one was injured in the fire.
Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
