Minneapolis, MN

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where is ESPN’s College GameDay this week? Not Penn State

When Penn State plays Ohio State, it is far from uncommon for ESPN to bring its traveling pregame show, College GameDay, to the campus hosting that year’s game. The Penn State-Ohio State matchup is tied for the most times being featured by GameDay (Alabama-LSU has also been featured 11 times). But this week will not see the GameDay bus roll into State College ahead of Penn State’s big home game against the Buckeyes. Instead, GameDay is heading elsewhere. ESPN announced GameDay will instead be heading to Jackson State for its big rivalry game with Southern. It is the first time in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

