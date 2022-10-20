Following a solid home victory Saturday night in front of a whiteout crowd and along with some notable losses around the country, Penn State managed to move back up the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Week 8. Penn State moved up three spots this week after a 45-17 victory over Minnesota in front of a packed Beaver Stadium crowd. Penn State moved up to No. 13 in this week’s coaches poll after being dropped to No. 16 last week. The Nittany Lions took advantage of losses suffered by No. 15 UCLA (down five spots after losing to No. 8 Oregon)...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO