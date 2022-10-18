ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio’s redistricting fight heads to U.S. Supreme Court

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s congressional redistricting lines, ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court twice but put into action by a federal court, are now in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. The two previous and two current Republican lawmakers who are members of the Ohio Redistricting...
