Daily Orange

It’s time SU strengthens its ties to Onondaga Nation

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University has a rich but controversial history, especially with the Saltine Warrior as its former mascot. At that time, derogatory mascots were commonplace across the country, and though the university somewhat acknowledges its past, I doubt that many students even know that SU had a different mascot besides Otto the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

SU reports under 20 student COVID cases for second-straight week

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. After reaching nearly 120 COVID-19 cases in early September, Syracuse University is continuing to report under 20 active cases among students for the second-straight week. On Oct. 14, SU reported 15 student COVID-19...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

SU students let their creativity, passions shine with podcasts

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. When Austin Barach was a freshman in high school, his classmate had his own talk show. Seeing his passion and creative ability, Barach decided he wanted that kind of platform and voice. A...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Common Council denies SU tax exemptions for Schine Student Center

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The Syracuse City Common Council denied an agreement Monday that would have made Syracuse University’s Schine Student Center and its food service properties tax exempt starting next year. Between the city, school...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

What to know heading into election day in Syracuse

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Election day is on Nov. 8 and people will be voting for their governor, congressional representatives and a new ballot proposition in Syracuse and across New York State. Here’s what you should know.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

VPA students put on “Sweet Charity” at Syracuse Stage

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Love is the root to many entertainment stories, and the play “Sweet Charity,” Syracuse Stage’s latest performance, is no exception. “(The play was) a sweet story of a quirky young...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

‘AS EVER, SINGH’: Wilmeth Sidat-Singh was Syracuse’s 1st Black star athlete

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. All Wilmeth Sidat-Singh could do was sit. Because of a gentleman’s agreement — an unofficial contract between Southern and Northern schools that prevented African Americans from playing anywhere under the Mason–Dixon line — Sidat-Singh didn’t dress against Maryland.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse City School District highlights teachers’ inclusive teaching methods

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ken Keech found his students more engaged in their algebra lessons this past school year. While the math concepts and degree of difficulty stayed the same, Keech said adding the students’ own community to their work made all the difference.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Diwali celebration at the Orange Grove brings universal message of the power of light

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. In 2016, Romita Ray was discouraged to find that Syracuse University didn’t hold celebrations for the festival of light, otherwise known as Diwali. Ray decided to invite the entire community to celebrate the holiday by holding the first ever public Diwali festival on campus.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

From Halloween celebrations to volunteer opportunities, check out these 6 events

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Head to the Orange Grove in front of Bowne Hall on the Shaw Quadrangle to celebrate Diwali. Syracuse University’s Festival of Lights is open to everyone, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Afterwards, attendees can indulge in cookies and samosas.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Entering the ACC Tournament, what does Syracuse field hockey bring to the table?

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. After No. 12 Syracuse (14-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) moved into third place in the Atlantic Coast Conference following last week’s upset win over No. 4 Louisville, its focus shifts to the ACC Tournament. The Orange play their regular-season finale at No. 13 Wake Forest on Oct. 28, and the conference tournament begins on Nov. 1 in Durham, North Carolina.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse stays No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches poll

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse (12-2-2, 5-1-1 Atlantic Coast) remained No. 4 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll following a 2-1 win at home against Bucknell and a 1-1 draw at NC State. The win over the former gave the Orange 12 wins for the first time since 2016 and the win over the latter secured an ACC Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Multiple Syracuse players win weekly CHA awards

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Three Syracuse skaters earned weekly College Hockey America honors after SU’s third-place effort in the Ice Breaker Tournament at Lake Placid. Mae Batherson won Defenseman of the Week, Arielle DeSmet won Goaltender of the Week and Mik Todd won Rookie of the Week.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Film Review: How Clemson’s pass rush led it to a comeback win against Syracuse

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. No. 14 Syracuse entered halftime with an 11-point lead and three touchdowns against No. 5 Clemson. But the Tigers extended their home-winning streak to 38 games. Clemson tacked on 17 points in the fourth quarter while the Orange were held scoreless in the second half.
