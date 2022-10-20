Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
It’s time SU strengthens its ties to Onondaga Nation
Syracuse University has a rich but controversial history, especially with the Saltine Warrior as its former mascot. At that time, derogatory mascots were commonplace across the country, and though the university somewhat acknowledges its past, I doubt that many students even know that SU had a different mascot besides Otto the Orange.
Daily Orange
SA reviews student concerns on food services, academics reported in testimonials
Syracuse University students reported mold in food from the university's dining halls in Student Association's anonymous reporting form, members said during SA's meeting Monday. Students submitted the complaints to the...
Daily Orange
SU reports under 20 student COVID cases for second-straight week
After reaching nearly 120 COVID-19 cases in early September, Syracuse University is continuing to report under 20 active cases among students for the second-straight week. On Oct. 14, SU reported 15 student COVID-19...
Daily Orange
SUNY ESF is on its way to improving its pollinator-friendly environment on campus
SUNY ESF is working to increase its pollinator population over the next year with the help of Bee Campus USA. The organization, which offers resources to member schools to help preserve native pollinators...
Daily Orange
Mayor Walsh appoints city’s 1st Lead Paint Program Coordinator, outlines program aims
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the city's first Lead Paint Program Coordinator in a news release Tuesday. Keenan Lewis, previously a Code Enforcement Officer, will oversee the city's new Lead Paint Program...
Daily Orange
SU students let their creativity, passions shine with podcasts
When Austin Barach was a freshman in high school, his classmate had his own talk show. Seeing his passion and creative ability, Barach decided he wanted that kind of platform and voice. A...
Daily Orange
Common Council denies SU tax exemptions for Schine Student Center
The Syracuse City Common Council denied an agreement Monday that would have made Syracuse University's Schine Student Center and its food service properties tax exempt starting next year. Between the city, school...
Daily Orange
What to know heading into election day in Syracuse
Election day is on Nov. 8 and people will be voting for their governor, congressional representatives and a new ballot proposition in Syracuse and across New York State. Here's what you should know.
Daily Orange
Clay town hall to involve community on Micron facility investment ahead of Biden visit
A town hall will take place at Clay Town Hall on Monday to discuss Micron Technology's $100 billion investment in a new facility around 15 miles north of Syracuse in Clay, New York.
Daily Orange
VPA students put on “Sweet Charity” at Syracuse Stage
Love is the root to many entertainment stories, and the play "Sweet Charity," Syracuse Stage's latest performance, is no exception. "(The play was) a sweet story of a quirky young...
Daily Orange
‘AS EVER, SINGH’: Wilmeth Sidat-Singh was Syracuse’s 1st Black star athlete
All Wilmeth Sidat-Singh could do was sit. Because of a gentleman's agreement — an unofficial contract between Southern and Northern schools that prevented African Americans from playing anywhere under the Mason–Dixon line — Sidat-Singh didn't dress against Maryland.
Daily Orange
Syracuse City School District highlights teachers’ inclusive teaching methods
Ken Keech found his students more engaged in their algebra lessons this past school year. While the math concepts and degree of difficulty stayed the same, Keech said adding the students' own community to their work made all the difference.
Daily Orange
Community Folk Art Center to honor 50th anniversary Ailey II Dance Company performance
In its early years, the Community Folk Art Center was a small organization in a storefront building, known only as a gallery. Fifty years later, Dr. Tanisha Jackson, CFAC's executive director, said the...
Daily Orange
Diwali celebration at the Orange Grove brings universal message of the power of light
In 2016, Romita Ray was discouraged to find that Syracuse University didn't hold celebrations for the festival of light, otherwise known as Diwali. Ray decided to invite the entire community to celebrate the holiday by holding the first ever public Diwali festival on campus.
Daily Orange
From Halloween celebrations to volunteer opportunities, check out these 6 events
Head to the Orange Grove in front of Bowne Hall on the Shaw Quadrangle to celebrate Diwali. Syracuse University's Festival of Lights is open to everyone, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Afterwards, attendees can indulge in cookies and samosas.
Daily Orange
Entering the ACC Tournament, what does Syracuse field hockey bring to the table?
After No. 12 Syracuse (14-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) moved into third place in the Atlantic Coast Conference following last week's upset win over No. 4 Louisville, its focus shifts to the ACC Tournament. The Orange play their regular-season finale at No. 13 Wake Forest on Oct. 28, and the conference tournament begins on Nov. 1 in Durham, North Carolina.
Daily Orange
Syracuse stays No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches poll
Syracuse (12-2-2, 5-1-1 Atlantic Coast) remained No. 4 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll following a 2-1 win at home against Bucknell and a 1-1 draw at NC State. The win over the former gave the Orange 12 wins for the first time since 2016 and the win over the latter secured an ACC Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014.
Daily Orange
Multiple Syracuse players win weekly CHA awards
Three Syracuse skaters earned weekly College Hockey America honors after SU's third-place effort in the Ice Breaker Tournament at Lake Placid. Mae Batherson won Defenseman of the Week, Arielle DeSmet won Goaltender of the Week and Mik Todd won Rookie of the Week.
Daily Orange
Dino Babers addresses Tucker’s touches, clock management in weekly press conference
Dino Babers opened his weekly press conference a bit differently Monday morning. Instead of a brief opening statement, Babers went into a lengthy monologue to highlight a few issues stemming from Saturday's 27-21 loss to No. 5 Clemson.
Daily Orange
Film Review: How Clemson’s pass rush led it to a comeback win against Syracuse
No. 14 Syracuse entered halftime with an 11-point lead and three touchdowns against No. 5 Clemson. But the Tigers extended their home-winning streak to 38 games. Clemson tacked on 17 points in the fourth quarter while the Orange were held scoreless in the second half.
