To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University has a rich but controversial history, especially with the Saltine Warrior as its former mascot. At that time, derogatory mascots were commonplace across the country, and though the university somewhat acknowledges its past, I doubt that many students even know that SU had a different mascot besides Otto the Orange.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO